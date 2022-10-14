ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

3 Packers rumors they absolutely must act on before NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Green Bay Packers must act on some of the latest rumors before it’s too late. The Packers have looked all too mortal in 2022, despite what their record might suggest at times. The talent on paper suggests they can contend for another Super Bowl, though the on-field product has been anything but impressive, especially offensively.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

This perfect trade with Steelers could save the Packers season

The Packers need help in the WR position. A trade with the Steelers could help solve some issues. The Green Bay Packers may have a winning record, but a loss to the New York Giants in Week 5 sure feels like they’re getting closer to panic mode. There are some really easy tweaks the team can make to revitalize and improve its offense — which is the 22nd-best offense in the league in terms of points per game — but the receiver room has been a focal point since before the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.  Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either.  Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know

The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs

Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline

The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors

Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr

The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash

Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
CHARLOTTE, NC

