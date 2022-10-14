Read full article on original website
3 Packers rumors they absolutely must act on before NFL trade deadline
With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Green Bay Packers must act on some of the latest rumors before it’s too late. The Packers have looked all too mortal in 2022, despite what their record might suggest at times. The talent on paper suggests they can contend for another Super Bowl, though the on-field product has been anything but impressive, especially offensively.
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
This perfect trade with Steelers could save the Packers season
The Packers need help in the WR position. A trade with the Steelers could help solve some issues. The Green Bay Packers may have a winning record, but a loss to the New York Giants in Week 5 sure feels like they’re getting closer to panic mode. There are some really easy tweaks the team can make to revitalize and improve its offense — which is the 22nd-best offense in the league in terms of points per game — but the receiver room has been a focal point since before the season.
DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for
DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go. The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
Breaking Down the Final Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Injury Report
Cornerback Xavien Howard will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins to face Justin Jefferson and the Vikings passing game
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know
The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs
Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline
The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Loss to Bills Will Be 'Good to Learn From'
Patrick Mahomes tried to remain positive following the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. "It’ll be good to learn from," the Chiefs star told reporters. "But right now it stinks for sure." He added he's hopeful of seeing the Bills again down the line:
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors
Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset
Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr
The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
