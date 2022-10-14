It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing

Halloween fans have known that Halloween Ends would serve as a sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode for quite some time, sparking speculation about the character's fate in the franchise. In 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, the narrative claimed that Laurie had died in a car accident, as the series then focused on her daughter Jamie, as played by Danielle Harris. When Halloween H20: 20 Years Later rolled around in 1998, Laurie had "faked" her death years earlier and was living under the name Keri Tate, with the sequel Halloween Resurrection then killing Laurie in its opening scenes. With Halloween Ends out now in theaters, we know the fate of Laurie and how Jamie Lee Curtis has exited the franchise seemingly for good.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO