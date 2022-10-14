It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing

Read full article on original website
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
A.V. Club
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
NewsTimes
‘Halloween Ends’ Leads Box Office With $41 Million, Extending Horror’s Red-Hot Run
The movie had a softer start than expected (projections were closer to $50 million to $55 million) but it’s still impressive considering its simultaneous release on Peacock likely cut into ticket sales. It’s the first movie to open above $40 million since Jordan Peele’s “Nope” kicked off in late July to $44 million.
CNET
Best Streaming Services for Horror Flicks: Your Guide to Scary Movie Apps
Filling your Halloween binge bucket with horror movies this October? Disney Plus has become an unusual hub for horror this month with the release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, and Netflix has its own carousel of titles that pair nicely with your candy stash. But there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks in now and every month of the year. You can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or Stanley Kubrick films that you want.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Does Laurie Strode Survive?
Halloween fans have known that Halloween Ends would serve as a sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode for quite some time, sparking speculation about the character's fate in the franchise. In 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, the narrative claimed that Laurie had died in a car accident, as the series then focused on her daughter Jamie, as played by Danielle Harris. When Halloween H20: 20 Years Later rolled around in 1998, Laurie had "faked" her death years earlier and was living under the name Keri Tate, with the sequel Halloween Resurrection then killing Laurie in its opening scenes. With Halloween Ends out now in theaters, we know the fate of Laurie and how Jamie Lee Curtis has exited the franchise seemingly for good.
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
‘Freaky’ Director Blasts Studios Over Day-and-Date Releases Amid ‘Halloween Ends’ Launch: “It Destroyed Us”
Filmmaker Christopher Landon is voicing his frustrations about the theatrical window disappearing for some releases amid Halloween Ends’ subdued opening weekend at the box office. Landon took to Twitter on Saturday to lament day-and-date releases for films such as the latest entry in Universal Pictures’ Halloween saga, which opened wide in 3,901 theaters on Friday, the same day it was also made available to stream on Peacock. Landon explained that this remains a sore subject for him, given that his horror-comedy movie Freaky was available on-demand less than a month after releasing theatrically on Nov. 13, 2020. More from The...
How to watch the Halloween movies in order
With 13 movies, there are numerous ways you can watch the 13 Halloween movies. We break them down for you right here.
Polygon
Pinocchio is Guillermo del Toro’s most extraordinary movie since Pan’s Labyrinth
This review was published in conjunction with the movie’s premiere at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will debut on Netflix in December. From the opening frames of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, you know this is a del Toro film — and not just because of the possessive title. He’s a filmmaker with a visual signature as strong as Tim Burton or Wes Anderson, albeit one that hasn’t hardened so formally, and still has the ability to adapt and to surprise. With Pinocchio, del Toro turns, as both those directors have, to stop-motion animation, which allows him to retain the texture of his live-action work while controlling the look of every single element in the frame.
All-Time Favorite Monster Movies
Monster movies are a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. Godzilla is on the loose in Tokyo, Japan.Image by Dylan Gonzales from Pixabay. These monster movies feature some of the most iconic creatures in film history and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Godzilla to King Kong, these movies have defined the genre.
Jamie Lee Curtis declares it’s her last ‘Halloween’ as Laurie Strode: ‘I’m going to miss her’
Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is laying her crown down and stepping away from her star-making role as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” franchise after “Halloween Ends” hits theaters this Friday. In an essay written for People, Curtis reflected on what the role of the Haddonfield,...
