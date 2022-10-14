Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Lamborghini Finally Delivered the Final Aventador
This is the final Lamborghini Aventador, an LP780-4 Ultimae Edition roadster finished in Azzuro Flake. It was delivered to a customer in Switzerland. Lamborghini originally planned to build 350 Ultimae coupes and 250 roadsters. This car rolled off the production line in July, Lamborghini says. Things didn't exactly go according...
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve
Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
Comments / 0