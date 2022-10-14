ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAR AND DRIVER

Lamborghini Finally Delivered the Final Aventador

This is the final Lamborghini Aventador, an LP780-4 Ultimae Edition roadster finished in Azzuro Flake. It was delivered to a customer in Switzerland. Lamborghini originally planned to build 350 Ultimae coupes and 250 roadsters. This car rolled off the production line in July, Lamborghini says. Things didn't exactly go according...
Robb Report

Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction

There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction.  Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Motorious

Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve

Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
Motor1.com

BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring

BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
