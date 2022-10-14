ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.

On Thursday, the committee returned for its 10th public hearing and its final one before this year's critical midterm elections. Although the panel may have waited for a ripe political moment to deliver the blow to Trump, the timing of issuing a subpoena this close to a new Congress is likely to render it useless.

Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and political science professor at George Washington University, explained that because the current House of Representatives expires at the end of this Congress—which would technically be January 2, 2023—so do the legislative efforts and investigations of that session. The January 6 committee's authorization will also expire at the end of the 117th Congress.

"Traditionally that has meant that the subpoena voted on [yesterday] will likely have a very short shelf life," Binder told Newsweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uG4XZ_0iZ4dJB300
Former President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 8, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. On Thursday, the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack subpoenaed Trump for his "central role" in the riot. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Thursday, committee chairman Representative Bennie Thompson said the panel had an "obligation" to hear from Trump.

"This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions," Thompson said of Trump, adding that "he is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6. So we want to hear from him."

In response to the subpoena, Trump sent a 14-page document to Thompson, attacking the panel's legitimacy and maintaining the false claim that the 2020 election was "rigged and stolen," but the former president did not address whether he would testify before the panel.

Trump may very well quickly refuse to appear before the committee, which could lead to the Democrat-controlled House voting on holding him in contempt, like members of Congress did when Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro failed to comply with their own subpoenas. But even if Trump were to be held in contempt of Congress, the citation would also expire come January, Binder said.

However, experts think Trump is much more likely to take a different route to the subpoena.

"Trump will stall, his favorite strategy," James Thurber, political science professor at American University, told Newsweek. "The subpoena would be dropped in the next Congress."

One way the former president may try to buy himself more time is by challenging the constitutionality of a chamber of Congress trying to subpoena a former president, Binder said.

Although the move to subpoena Trump was acknowledged by Thompson to be a "serious and extraordinary action," it is not the first time a president has been subpoenaed. Thomas Jefferson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton have all been subpoenaed. And the possibility that Trump would testify in front of Congress would also not make him the first former president to do so, although the last such appearance was nearly four decades ago in 1983 with Gerald Ford.

But Binder said Thursday's congressional action, ultimately, is "unlikely to end with the former president testifying before the Jan. 6th committee."

Newsweek reached out to the January 6 committee for comment.

Comments / 166

The Shankster
2d ago

Meanwhile the Democrats violence is off the charts.. the Drunk inside trader of the House thinks she's Mike Tyson, her installed Dummy is still looking for Jackie and talking like Adolf and Cackles is .. well who knows what knob is being polished with a happy Cackle! $3.95 for gas will be rising to uncharted territory. Milk, bread, eggs, Fritos... everything will skyrocket if you don't vote all Democrats and Rinos out starting in November.

Reply(4)
70
Daniel Rader
1d ago

This Fake sham hearing and their panel have already said they won't charge Trump with anything they have nothing. The real bipartisan hearings will start next year with the new Congress and get real answers

Reply
49
The Shankster
2d ago

Hey Democrats.. United States has 264 billion barrels of oil. Saudi Arabia has 212 billion barrels. Your installed Dummy is a short bus rider for sure.

Reply(4)
53
Related
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says

Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy