Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields exchange verbal blows ahead of showdown showdown

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall produced fireworks in a war of words at the weigh-in for their middleweight world title unification fight on Saturday.

The American, who holds three of the world titles at the weight, vowed to knock out the Briton, with the pair putting their ‘0’ at risk entering the bout with matching 12-0 records.

On the historic all-female card, Shields is bullish over her chances and eager to win in emphatic fashion.

The 27-year-old from Michigan told Sky Sports: “This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.

“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one.

“I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going to hurt her tomorrow and everybody who talks about all this punching power, it’s not going to mean nothing tomorrow.

“She’s got her little cheerleaders here. You’re going to be crying tomorrow.”

Marshall laughed off Shields’ comments and spoke confidently of her own chances having handed the American the only defeat of her career as an amateur 10 years ago.

“Everything’s been said now. It’s all about tomorrow night and I cannot wait,” said Marshall. “I made the weight easy, I always do. I’m feeling good. Five weeks has done me nothing but good. Let’s get it on.”

The fight was supposed to take place five weeks ago but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

There will be a historic all-female card featuring 22 women, with Shields and Marshall headlining and ticket sales booming.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Marshall. “The support has been unreal. I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought a ticket. It means the world.”

