ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia captain Aaron Finch ‘not a big fan’ of Mankad dismissals

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feKJC_0iZ4d7fa00

Australia captain Aaron Finch says he is “not a big fan” of bowlers running out batters backing up after an apparent flashpoint between Mitchell Starc and England captain Jos Buttler in the third T20.

The dismissal, informally recognised as a ‘Mankad’ after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, has been a hot-button issue again since India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in a women’s ODI last month.

Before the T20 series between Australia and England came to a soggy end after a rain-enforced abandonment at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, Starc seemed to warn Buttler about being out of his crease while Dawid Malan was batting at the other during the tourists’ innings.

Finch was unaware of what took place but, while he kept his counsel about whether he would give the green light for his bowlers to dismiss batters that way and felt it was fair to offer a warning, he suggested he is generally against it.

“I think if guys get a warning, then it’s fair game after that,” Finch said. “That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they’re gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I’m not a big fan, personally.”

Buttler has twice been out to this mode of dismissal before, first by Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake in an ODI in 2014 and then by Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian Premier League five years later.

While the MCC, the game’s lawmaker, has shifted the dismissal from unfair play to simply a run out in its charter, Buttler said recently he would withdraw the appeal if done by one of his bowlers.

“No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball,” Buttler said.

England seamer Chris Woakes backed up his skipper but felt Australia left-arm paceman Starc was well within his rights to caution Buttler.

“I personally wouldn’t run someone out (like) that but a warning – no issue with that to be honest,” he said. “Happy with giving guys warnings.”

In the first T20 at Perth on Sunday, Matthew Wade appeared to obstruct England quick Mark Wood , who was attempting to take a return catch off the Australia wicketkeeper-batter.

Wade, having top-edged on to his helmet, stuck his arm out and would likely have been given out had England appealed – although Buttler declined to do so, in part because he did not want to incur any opprobrium from the Australian public.

“We’ve only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on in the game,” he said in the aftermath.

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Willey: I’ll play each game as if it’s my last

DAVID WILLEY admits he thought he was finished as an England player when he became the man to make way for Jofra Archer on the brink of the 2019 World Cup. But now he wants to make up for that blow by playing his part in what would be a ‘magical’ achievement in adding the Twenty20 World Cup to that 2019 triumph.
SPORTS
IGN

UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 2

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, Group A, Match 2. Date & Time: October 16th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. United Arab Emirates will clash against Netherlands in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. UAE’s build-up to the T20 World Cup hasn’t gone in the right way as they failed to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 and adding to the insult they even lost 2 matches T20I series against Bangladesh 2-0. It’s a tough ask for CP Rizwan and his men to qualify for the Super 12 in this T20 World Cup although they have some quality players in their ranks with the likes of Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, and Basil Hameed who can win matches. Their record against Netherlands in their previous 5 meetings is fascinating as they have a 4-1 win-loss record.
WORLD
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Ffion Lewis says Wales' only focus is beating Australia

Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 02:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scrum-half Ffion Lewis says Wales are thinking only of a victory against Australia, even if...
RUGBY
The US Sun

What is a cricket ball made of and what are the types?

THEY say a handyman should never blame his tools - and the same applies in the case of a cricket ball. The late Australian legend Shane Warne amazed fans for years with his bowling technique, especially the Ball of the Century. And Sri Lankan cricket idol Muttiah Muralitharan's 7339.5 overs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji

Mal Meninga admitted Australia’s opening Rugby League World Cup win over Fiji was “a bit clunky” but sent an ominous warning to the Kangaroos’ Group B rivals after their 42-8 victory at Headingley.Meninga’s side, featuring seven debutants, recovered from the shock of conceding a fourth-minute try to run in seven of their own in their first international outing since 2019.And having eventually brushed aside the three-time semi-finalists, Meninga indicated that his big guns – including four players who featured in this month’s NRL Grand Final and were given extra time to recover – will return for next week’s clash with...
RUGBY
The Independent

Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week

Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener

Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
WORLD
The Independent

Bird flu ‘prevention zone’ declared across Britain as cases rise

An avian flu “prevention zone” has been declared across Great Britain in the face of rising case numbers as the country battles the largest ever outbreak of the disease.From midday on Monday, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Britain to follow strict measures to protect flocks from bird flu, including keeping free range birds in fenced areas and stringent biosecurity for staff on farms.The move by the chief veterinary officers of England, Wales and Scotland comes following an increase in the number of cases of avian flu being detected in wild birds and commercial premises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Manchester City allege team bus attacked after Liverpool defeat at Anfield

Manchester City have alleged that their team bus was damaged while leaving Anfield after Sunday's ill-tempered 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.City claim that the windscreen of their coach was cracked when an object was thrown at it while departing for Manchester. Vehicles carrying City's players were also damaged at Anfield in 2014 and 2018.The alleged incident followed Pep Guardiola's claim that coins were thrown at him from the stands on Sunday, while Liverpool condemned chants by visiting fans about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.City are expected to pass on concerns regarding Sunday's game to the relevant football authorities, while Liverpool have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy