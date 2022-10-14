ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Truss’s ‘decisive action’ just confirmed what we already knew – that she hasn’t got a clue what she’s doing

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uK17X_0iZ4d5u800

Look, if you can’t reassure the markets , you might as well entertain them. If you don’t know what you’re doing, then at least do it in style – and that’s what Liz Truss has done, yet again.

For a long time now, economists have searched for answers to Britain’s productivity problem. Maybe the answer is now clear. How can anyone be expected to get any work done when they’ve been glued to the 24-hour news channels and frantically refreshing their phones as the neverending s***show just rolls on and endlessly on for as long as anyone can remember?

It’s a good six years since the first “UK – season finale” jokes, so where we are now, who can possibly say? Maybe it’s time to stop worrying and just let it wash over you like rain. The harder you clench your fist, the faster the sand will run away.

But there’s no doubting the scriptwriting has become tighter. It’s clear now that the latest episode began in earnest on Thursday afternoon in Washington DC, when Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if he would still be in his job in a month and he breezily replied, “ Oh 100 per cent. I’m not going anywhere. ” He left that interview, cancelled various meetings, was evacuated home on the last flight out and had been sacked before the wheels touched the ground.

Why was he sacked? Well, who can know? The prime minister and the now ex-chancellor have had the customary exchange of letters, both letters have been published and neither shed any light whatsoever on the subject. They do not even mention it.

A few hours after being yanked out of an IMF meeting in DC, then booted out of his job, Kwarteng had the following to say to the person who had sacked him: “Your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.” And she said the following back: “We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth.”

We were absolutely right. We did a great job. Nothing’s gone wrong but you’ve got to resign.

Everyone knows that none of it makes sense. They’ve stopped expecting it to. But that’s not to say that they were prepared for what came next. It’s hard to say whether Liz Truss’s seven-minute long press conference was the worst one that’s ever happened in Downing Street’s brand-new press conference room. There was, after all, the one where Allegra Stratton pissed herself laughing at the idea that hundreds of Downing Street staff hadn’t all been knowingly breaking the law. That one, eventually, cost her job – and the prime minister’s – but then, eventually, so will this one.

You only really give a press conference when you want to reassure the public that things are fine. That’s why, when a deadly pandemic turned up, the government gave one every day (with varying levels of success).

But if you’re going to give a press conference then walk out smirking after giving the same non-answer to four questions, it is possible it will have the opposite effect. Why was she sacking her chancellor when everything he had done had been done “in lockstep” with her? Ah, she said, because “I have taken decisive action”.

The trouble is, the decisive action just confirmed what everyone already knew. That she hasn’t got a clue what she’s doing. To sack the chancellor is to confirm, not deny, that you have indeed got everything hopelessly wrong. That everyone who thinks you’re completely mad is absolutely right – which they are.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

And what really doesn’t help is that, while she spoke, the government borrowing rates rose and rose and rose. They’d fallen overnight when the markets concluded she was going to U-turn on some of her more mad policies. But as their suspicions were confirmed, they went back up again, finishing higher than they had been before.

It makes some sort of sense. They’d been quiet in the morning, presumably because for markets to move, someone has to buy or sell something, and so incredible was the unrolling chaos that even the computer algorithms that do most trading these days had downed tools to watch it all on Sky News. When the chaos was over, they delivered their verdict.

They’d seen what everyone else had seen. A prime minister seeking to reassure them by publicly confirming her own total cluelessness. They were not reassured. Nor will they ever be. It’s only a matter of time now. Quite possibly days.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael Gove: ‘No longer question of if Liz Truss goes, but when’

Michael Gove has suggested that it is inevitable that Liz Truss will be ousted from Downing Street after the mini-Budget U-turns.The former levelling-up secretary made the comments, reported by The Times, at a private event on Tuesday evening.When asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes”, Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the programme or the platform on which you secured the leadership has been shredded.”Ms Truss is clinging onto her leadership despite a growing campaign against her by...
The Independent

‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

People in Liz Truss’s constituency of South West Norfolk have given damning reviews of their MP’s time as prime minister so far.After just six weeks in office, Ms Truss’s premiership has been turbulent, with the mini-Budget sending the pound tumbling and a number of Conservative MPs publicly calling for her resignation.Gordon McInnes, 69, said Ms Truss had “lost the plot.”“We’re going to suffer for some of the stupid U-turns that have been put upon us now,” the retired school careers adviser said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden calls Liz Truss's mini-Budget 'a mistake'Edwina Currie says Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless and useless’Armed forces minister defends Liz Truss leadership: ‘Now is not the time to change’
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I know Britain doesn’t appreciate the BBC nearly enough

I first fell in love with the UK by visiting Walford in East London. As a child growing up in a working-class community in the American Rust Belt, my only entertainment was often the big box TV my parents put in the bedroom I shared with my brother. It was on PBS that I first met Dot Cotton, the chain-smoking Christian grandma, and the other denizens of Albert Square. “EastEnders” was only the second time I’d seen people like me – proper working-class people – depicted on television (the first was “Roseanne”).Little did I know how much it would change...
The Independent

Voices: The Conservative Party has given up on governing Britain – it can’t even govern itself

Four prime ministers in seven years. Four chancellors in four months. Four education secretaries in 365 days. These are the numbers that show that the Conservative Party has given up on governing Britain. It can’t even govern itself: today we learn they are divided on whether to change the rules so they can drive those numbers higher still. But this game of musical chairs isn’t just harmless fun for the Westminster bubble. It has consequences for people in every corner of our country. Because politics is not a game: the consequences of the current crisis – made in Downing Street...
The Independent

Britain cannot go on like this. We call for an election – now

Can Britain go on like this? Can Britain, in other words, continue to be governed by an increasingly chaotic administration that is never far from collapse, and lacks democratic support?At the time of writing, the UK has an unelected prime minister, Liz Truss, who was recently installed by a tiny cabal of activists. But she has already ceded much of her power to another, de facto prime minister – Jeremy Hunt – who is in charge of economic policy and the bulk of the government’s domestic agenda. Can this be right? Certainly, it is striking that Mr Hunt, who came...
The Independent

Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith

Liz Truss has survived a meeting of the Cabinet without any ministers calling for her to quit, but Tory members and voters appear to be turning on her.A snap poll of party members released on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign and 83% say she was doing a bad job.Downing Street insisted the Cabinet fully supported the Prime Minister and stressed that Ms Truss was focused on the challenges facing the country rather than party infighting.Asked whether Ms Truss was concerned about ministers discussing replacing her, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Her view is she...
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Michael Gove says removing PM is ‘a matter of when, not if’

Arch-Liz Truss critic Michael Gove said it is a matter of when, not if the prime minister leaves office, warning the public to expect “a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months”.The former levelling up secretary said “we are going through hell” and need “tough economic medicine” to reduce inflation and recover the economy from the damage of Ms Truss’s mini-budget.Asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes,” Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy