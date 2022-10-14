Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons. Jake...
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
True Blue LA
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry
In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
Padres look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Padres lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a victory.
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Petco Park is the location where the San Diego Padres will try to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of their series. The starting pitchers are Tyler Anderson and Joe Musgrove. The Dodgers have accrued 325 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 212 baseballs out...
