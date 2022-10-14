ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons. Jake...
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
