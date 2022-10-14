Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More
Everything you need to know about the Miami Hurricanes' road trip to Virginia Tech.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 8 – Play of the Night Cave Spring’s De’Shawn Johnson Pick 6
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s play of the week comes from Cave Spring’s De’Shawn Johnson. Johnson’s pick 6 helped the Knights with a 34-28 win over Patrick Henry.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech students bring joy to campus with remote-controlled Volkswagen bus
Toby, a remote-controlled Volkswagen bus, is warming the hearts of Virginia Tech students, staff and community members wherever it goes. With the help of a Christiansburg hobby shop, sophomores Brendan Smith, an English and creative writing major, and Sophia Spraker, a biological sciences major, built Toby in January. They have since been driving Toby around campus.
WSLS
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
WDBJ7.com
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
wvtf.org
'Significantly' high levels of sulphur dioxide detected in Giles County near lime plant
For at least the past five years, a lime processing plant in Giles County has been emitting levels of sulphur dioxide that exceed the legal limits of air quality by the EPA. The affected areas surround the Lhoist Kimballton plant, located near Ripplemead, which processes lime that’s used to produce steel.
wfirnews.com
Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash
State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
WDBJ7.com
Former Bedford bus driver sentenced in 2021 DUI case
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Kimberly Ricketts, a former Bedford Co. school bus driver, was sentenced Friday for her involvement in a DUI case from October 7, 2021. A parent had called the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office saying Ricketts was acting odd during the morning elementary route. “From what...
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
Comments / 0