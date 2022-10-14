ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

recordpatriot.com

Crowds close out Kiwanis BBQ season

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Township Kiwanis barbecue stand closed out its 2022 season Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of Dealers Electrical Supply on Vaughn Road. The group cooked and served an estimated 2,900 pounds of pork for the two days, selling out both days. Although...
WOOD RIVER, IL
recordpatriot.com

Right people, right places save Hardin man's life

HARDIN — Scott Quiller of Hardin wouldn’t be around today if it weren’t for the right people in the right places at the right times. “If those individuals hadn’t have been everywhere that they were, the outcome would not have been as good,” the 52-year-old Quiller said. “I don’t think that it was actually my time to go.”
HARDIN, IL
recordpatriot.com

Plummer revealed as owner in zoning dispute

As each side reinforced their positions Thursday on whether property at Illinois 157 and Governors’ Parkway should be rezoned, a surprise representative for the property owner spoke up. Jamie Eads, a representative for Blue High LLC, revealed herself after about 45 minutes into the hour-long Administrative and Community Service...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

LeadHership seminar brings women together

ALTON – For the first time in two years the RiverBend Growth Association’s annual LeadHership Seminar took place at Enjoy Church in Alton on Friday. Katie Johnson and Takisha Walker wee announced as winners of the 2022 RBGA LeadHership Inspire Awards. Tammy Iskarous also received the 2022 RBGA LeadHership Empowerment Award.
ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Indictment amended in Pierce's death

EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Board discusses new middle school

Ittner Architects is recommending a new middle school building in District 7 to replace Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the board wants as many District 7 residents as possible to be able to see the findings from the assessments and educate themselves on District 7 facilities. The full meeting can be viewed on the District 7 Facebook page.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Two indicted in separate murder cases

EDWARDSVILLE – Two people, including a Granite City teen, have been indicted for first-degree murder by a Madison County grand jury. Russean K. Hollis, 16, of Granite City, was indicted Oct. 13 on two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies in the fatal shooting of Clifford Tashay Mathis, 42, of Granite City.
GRANITE CITY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Fatal crash brings 9-year prison term

EDWARDSVILLE – A driver who crashed his pickup into a Granite City home on July 5, 2021, killing an occupant of the house, has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Jonathan M. Beasley, 48, of Granite City received the sentence in connection with a crash that claimed the life of Virginia Ohren, 74.
GRANITE CITY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Property tax panel takes small step

EDWARDSVILLE – A Madison County Board committee looking into placing a referendum on a future ballot regarding a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, or PTELL, took some small steps forward at a meeting Tuesday, but still has a long way to go. The committee, established in June after a...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

