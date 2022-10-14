Harry and Meghan reportedly asked Netflix to "walk back" contradictions in their own upcoming series

Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Remark After Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frogmore Cottage — Book
According to Katie Nicholl's new book, Queen Elizabeth told her cousin she hoped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'respect' Frogmore Cottage and all she sacrificed to give it to them.
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Meghan Markle Finishing Prince Harry’s Sentences Hints at What Goes on ‘Behind the Scenes’ in Marriage — Body Language Expert
According to body language expert Judi James, Meghan Markle finishing sentences for Prince Harry, while 'quite unusual,' is indicative of how they talk 'behind the scenes.'
Royal Authors Queue Up To Release Books, Promising To Reveal Truth Of Conflict Between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Buckingham Palace
Anyone waking up in Britain and taking a newspaper back to bed this weekend could be forgiven for thinking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under the covers with them. Such is the mass of coverage in the UK media as royal authors and commentators line up to release books that presumably were written months before Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month, but were held back for fear of offending the popular Queen during the final chapter of her reign.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Hugging and Dancing at a Concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting the town! And by that I mean they attended an extremely chill Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl (an outdoor venue that was "packed"). According to TMZ—which got pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the music and being all kinds of cute—these two "weren't exactly just part of the crowd," and "watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses" with about 10 other people.
King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Using HRH Titles Again Isn’t ‘Impossible’
Katie Nicholl says it's not 'impossible' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to regain use of their HRH titles (His/Her Royal Highness), however, it'd require a '360-turn.'
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
International Business Times
Prince Harry And Meghan 'Need Money,' 'Stuck' With Netflix Project, Memoir: Royal Biographer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "stuck with the devil" over their Netflix and book deals, a royal biographer has claimed. During an appearance on journalist Dan Wootton's GB News show, British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower weighed in on Prince Harry's memoir and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries with Netflix, which are rumored to include a number of "truth bombs" about the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Photos Send Message That ‘Doesn’t Bode Well for the Near Future,’ Expert Says
A royal expert analyzes the way new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos were released just days after a photo of King Charles, Camilla, queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Can't Stop Publisher From Releasing Memoir Even if He Develops Conscience? Meghan Markle's Husband Is 'Under Contract'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly planning to amend their Netflix docuseries and his memoir. However, a royal expert, who weighed in on the future of Prince Harry's book, said he couldn't stop its release. Prince Harry Couldn't Stop The Release Of His Book. The Duke and Duchess of...
womansday.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted to Move to a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, but they've retained Frogmore Cottage as their home in England—a gift from the Queen after their wedding. However, turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally hoped to move from Kensington Palace (where they first lived together) to a "suite of apartments" in Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, And Royal Family Are Warring Through Portraits, Expert Claims
Life in the British royal family is, by nature, rife with subtle procedures, protocols, ideas of decorum, and ways of silently conveying emotions. Tiny details offer a lot of details for tabloids – and maybe even family members – to analyze. So, when the royal family shared a portrait, and Harry and Meghan shared one of their own soon after, experts say there’s a lot of meaning to this.
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Harry & Meghan ‘contradict’ their own stories in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera.
prestigeonline.com
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal. Hence, the net worth of Prince Harry is not as high as that of his father or his brother — Prince William, Prince of Wales, who is the heir to the British throne.
