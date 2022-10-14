Read full article on original website
Buckeye Invitational, Day Two
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day two of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, the Ohio State women’s tennis team was 4-0 in doubles play. Lucia Marzal led the Buckeyes with a singles and a doubles victory, where she paired with Dani Schoenly. The tandems of Danielle Willson and Madeline Atway, Kathleen Jones and Kolie Allen and Akanksha Bhan and Shelley Bereznyak all notched doubles wins.
No. 1 Buckeyes Earn 5-2 Win Over Bemidji State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scoring three goals in the third period, the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team downed Bemidji State, 5-2, Sunday afternoon in Bemidji, Minn. to sweep the road series. With the win, the Buckeyes improve to 6-0-0 on the year and remain unbeaten in WCHA conference play.
No. 11 Buckeyes Fall on the Road to No. 17 UConn
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In game two of a non-conference series, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to No. 17 UConn, 6-1, Saturday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The teams both entered the weekend 4-0 on the year and skated to a 0-0 tie Friday evening. The loss drops Ohio State to 4-1-1 and the Huskies stay undefeated at 5-0-1. The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period but UConn scored the only two goals of the second and pushed the lead to 4-1 just 61 seconds into the third. The Huskies added two more before the final whistle for the 6-1 final.
Ohio State Hosting Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day one of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team posted two doubles wins and five singles victories. Danielle Willson, Madeline Atway and Kolie Allen all won in singles and doubles for...
No. 11 Buckeyes Skate to 0-0 Tie at No. 17 UConn
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Behind 20 saves from Jakub Dobeš, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team opened its series at No. 17 UConn with a 0-0 tie Friday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Buckeyes, who put 43 shots on net, remain undefeated, improving to 4-0-1 this season. UConn is also 4-0-1. The teams will close the weekend series at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in Hartford, with the game streamed through ESPN+.
No. 21 Ohio State Knocks Off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 21st-ranked Ohio State field hockey team was in search of a signature win, and on Friday afternoon it found it. The Buckeyes (8-5, 2-3 Big Ten) knocked off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0, and ran their winning streak to five consecutive games. The Hawkeyes are now 10-4 and 3-3 in Big Ten play.
Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Pink Match and Buckeye Club Appreciation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (10-5, 6-1 B1G) hosts Rutgers (7-12, 1-6 B1G) on Saturday evening in the first of four-consecutive home matches for the Buckeyes. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. in a match broadcast on B1G+. Saturday’s match will be the...
Buckeye Invitational Results
Danielle Willson/Madeline Atway (OSU) def. Yvonna Zuffova/Carla Girbau (PSU), 6-3 Karly Friedland/Olivia Dorner (PSU) def. Kathleen Jones/Dani Schoenly (OSU), 7-6 (7) Lucia Marzal/Kolie Allen (OSU) def. Imani Graham/Kat Lyman (XU), 7-6 (4) Abby Siminski/Blessing Nwaozuzu (XU) def. Alina Lebedeva/Danielle Alamo (Penn State), 6-2 Nicole Hammond/Elizabeth Jones (UM) def. Zoe Hammod/Lidia...
