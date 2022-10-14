Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...

