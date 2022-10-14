ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wasps enter administration as 167 rugby club employees made redundant

Wasps have been placed into administration and immediately ceased trading, forcing their 167 employees in redundancy. Wasps, one of only four ever-present teams in the Premiership, were last week suspended from the league, only a week after Worcester Warriors were wound up.Former Premiership and European champions Wasps had been due to repay £35m in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.more to follow...
RUGBY
BBC

Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role

Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
SPORTS
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Elliot Kear leads Wales in Cook Islands opener

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Cook Islands v Wales. Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Elliot Kear will captain Wales in their Rugby...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Scotland open against West Indies in quest for Super 12s

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Before last year's T20 World Cup, Scotland's record in ICC tournaments didn't exactly make for pretty reading. In the 50-over format,...
WORLD
BBC

BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries

Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
WORLD
The Independent

Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments

Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...
WORLD
Sporting News

Wests Tigers roster overhaul continues with Zane Musgrove joining the Dragons

The Wests Tigers have continued to take a scalpel to their roster after they released Zane Musgrove from his contract in order for him to sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons. The forward becomes the second Tigers player to take that same route after Jacob Liddle was also allowed...
RUGBY
FOX Sports

Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut

LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener

Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
RUGBY
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Richard Beale’s West Brom

West Brom finished in 10th place in the Championship last season, eight points off the play-off places in their first season back in the second tier, following relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21. They have had a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall

It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
COMBAT SPORTS

