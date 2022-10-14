Read full article on original website
Wasps enter administration as 167 rugby club employees made redundant
Wasps have been placed into administration and immediately ceased trading, forcing their 167 employees in redundancy. Wasps, one of only four ever-present teams in the Premiership, were last week suspended from the league, only a week after Worcester Warriors were wound up.Former Premiership and European champions Wasps had been due to repay £35m in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.more to follow...
Rugby League World Cup starts with shambles as PA system goes out before England opener leaving Kaiser Chiefs red faced
KAISER CHIEFS frontman Ricky Wilson was forced to keep the crowd entertained at the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. That’s after the public address system BROKE at St James’ Park. The embarrassing incident occurred just minutes before the curtain-raiser between England and Samoa which the hosts won...
BBC
Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Elliot Kear leads Wales in Cook Islands opener
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Cook Islands v Wales. Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Elliot Kear will captain Wales in their Rugby...
New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars
Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Scotland open against West Indies in quest for Super 12s
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Before last year's T20 World Cup, Scotland's record in ICC tournaments didn't exactly make for pretty reading. In the 50-over format,...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Joseph Manu scores superb solo try
Joseph Manu scores a superb solo try for New Zealand in their World Cup opener against Lebanon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Available to UK users only.
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries
Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments
Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...
Sporting News
Wests Tigers roster overhaul continues with Zane Musgrove joining the Dragons
The Wests Tigers have continued to take a scalpel to their roster after they released Zane Musgrove from his contract in order for him to sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons. The forward becomes the second Tigers player to take that same route after Jacob Liddle was also allowed...
SkySports
Super League: Magic Weekend venue, dates and fixtures confirmed for 2023
Magic Weekend will be returning to Newcastle in 2023, hosting an entire round of Betfred Super League fixtures on the first weekend in June. St James' Park will host the event for a record seventh time on June 3 and 4, with all six matches live on Sky Sports as well.
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
FOX Sports
Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut
LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener
Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
SkySports
Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking
Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Richard Beale’s West Brom
West Brom finished in 10th place in the Championship last season, eight points off the play-off places in their first season back in the second tier, following relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21. They have had a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in...
BBC
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
