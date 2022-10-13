Read full article on original website
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump's objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court's action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting its last...
