Taylor Swift might drop an exclusive 'Midnights' video on Thursday Night Football and WE LOVE TO SEE IT

Weeks after Taylor Swift’s Internet lit up over speculation that she might be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Swifties are buzzing about an “exclusive premiere” set for next week’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football — the night before Swift drops her new album, “Midnights”, on Oct. 21.

TNF’s Charissa Thompson didn’t bother with subtlety Thursday night when she dropped more Taylor Swift references than a millennial mom’s Instagram to tease an exclusive and “very, very special” premiere on next week’s broadcast, hours before “Midnights” is officially released.

Arguably the most anticipated release of Swift’s career, fans have been busy gathering “Midnights” breadcrumbs for weeks — including many from Taylor herself — about the album’s track list, cover art, and, perhaps most importantly, just who’s going to regret ever crossing her after they find themselves in an expertly crafted metaphor or bridge that’s so good it’s re-released as a short film a decade later.

Though most Swifties probably weren’t searching for album-related news in a football broadcast on Amazon Prime, it didn’t take long for fans to find out about Thompson’s cryptic-adjacent announcement:

“…it might be time to break out the cardigans and red scarf. For the Bears, they need to calm down and get things turned around so the clock doesn’t strike midnight on their season. And if that sounds like I’m intentionally making more than my fair share of references to arguably the most famous musical artist in the world right now, well, you know what? You know it all too well, and you might just want to check out Thursday Night Football on Prime Video next week as the Saints travel to Arizona for an exclusive premiere of something very, very special.”

Is it a music video? A live performance? ANOTHER SHORT FILM?

Your guess is as good as ours. But it’s safe to say Amazon’s new and less-than-spectacular broadcast is set to get its highest ratings of the season, all thanks to Tay.