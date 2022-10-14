ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor Swift might drop an exclusive 'Midnights' video on Thursday Night Football and WE LOVE TO SEE IT

By Alex McDaniel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nU1F_0iZ4U0AM00

Weeks after Taylor Swift’s Internet lit up over speculation that she might be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Swifties are buzzing about an “exclusive premiere” set for next week’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football — the night before Swift drops her new album, “Midnights”, on Oct. 21.

TNF’s Charissa Thompson didn’t bother with subtlety Thursday night when she dropped more Taylor Swift references than a millennial mom’s Instagram to tease an exclusive and “very, very special” premiere on next week’s broadcast, hours before “Midnights” is officially released.

Arguably the most anticipated release of Swift’s career, fans have been busy gathering “Midnights” breadcrumbs for weeks — including many from Taylor herself — about the album’s track list, cover art, and, perhaps most importantly, just who’s going to regret ever crossing her after they find themselves in an expertly crafted metaphor or bridge that’s so good it’s re-released as a short film a decade later.

Though most Swifties probably weren’t searching for album-related news in a football broadcast on Amazon Prime, it didn’t take long for fans to find out about Thompson’s cryptic-adjacent announcement:

@kaateperkins thankful my boyfriend watches football or I wouldn’t have caught this #fyp #taylorswift #nfl #thursdaynightfootball #midnights #swifttok #swifties ♬ original sound – Kate Perkins

“…it might be time to break out the cardigans and red scarf. For the Bears, they need to calm down and get things turned around so the clock doesn’t strike midnight on their season. And if that sounds like I’m intentionally making more than my fair share of references to arguably the most famous musical artist in the world right now, well, you know what? You know it all too well, and you might just want to check out Thursday Night Football on Prime Video next week as the Saints travel to Arizona for an exclusive premiere of something very, very special.”

Is it a music video? A live performance? ANOTHER SHORT FILM?

Your guess is as good as ours. But it’s safe to say Amazon’s new and less-than-spectacular broadcast is set to get its highest ratings of the season, all thanks to Tay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taylor Swift reveals diary dates for Graham Norton Show and new Midnights video release

Taylor Swift has confirmed a forthcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show and also announced the first video release from her new album, Midnights, due for release this Friday (21 October).In a video posted to Instagram, fans get a glimpse of Swift’s diary, detailing a timeline of events pre and post album release.The calendar lists the album reveal as well as “a chaotic surprise” at 3am ET on Friday, and a release date for the “Anti-Hero” music video.Post-album release, the star will then make appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US and also feature as...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song

It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
MUSIC
E! News

Watch Ozzy Osbourne Ditch His Cane for Slow Dance With Wife Sharon at Her 70th Birthday Party

Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne is not letting his health stop him from dancing with his wife Sharon Osbourne. The Black Sabbath singer—who has been dealing with several health ailments in the last few years, including Parkinson's disease—took to the floor Oct. 8 to enjoy a slow dance with his wife at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Join Kourtney & Travis For Landon Barker Concert: Photos

Date night! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were ready for a romantic evening as they held hands on their way to Landon Barker‘s birthday concert on Sunday, October 16. The pop-punk star, 32, and Transformers actress, 36, looked ready to hang out with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as they celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s son.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Meghan Trainor's New Music Video Will Be Available Exclusively in 'Candy Crush Saga'

No matter how much you've tried to resist, everyone's gone through a Candy Crush phase — even Meghan Trainor!. The pop star is gearing up to release her fourth studio album "Takin' It Back" on Oct. 21, but before that she has a new music video on the way. “Made You Look" will be the first single from her new album to get a music video, and for 24 hours before the album's release, Candy Crush Saga players will get the exclusive opportunity to watch it in the game.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Mark Hoppus Tried to Buy Blink-182 Tickets but Couldn’t

Now it’s Blink-182 fans’ turn to experience the surprise known as “dynamic ticketing.”. The freshly reunited trio announced their 2023 reunion tour last week. But when those who wanted to go logged in for presales, some discovered high prices and low success rates. Billboard reported that some tickets were being sold for $600, with even standard-entry prices passing the $200 mark.
MUSIC
NME

Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’

Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’

The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy