Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
atozsports.com

The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Announces Official Dak Prescott Update On Friday

Could Dak Prescott be behind center when the Dallas Cowboys face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football? It sounds like the possibility is still alive. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Prescott did more than scheduled during the team's Thursday practice, his second ...
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
NESN

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
NBC Sports

Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”

For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups

The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6

Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

