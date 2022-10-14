Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
'Dead to me': Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said 'Fly Eagles Fly' on national television and Dallas fans did not like that
PHILADELPHIA — Jason Garrett, how could you?. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach garnered a lot of attention on social media Sunday night -- but not in a good way. Prior to the Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Garrett, along with other analysts, made their picks for the game.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys' Contract Like Michael Gallup
What's Odell Beckham Jr. in search of contractually? Something akin to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Michael Gallup.
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
atozsports.com
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for
The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job
All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Jimmy Johnson explains how Dallas Cowboys can beat Philadelphia Eagles
Former Super Bowl champion coach lays out strategy for the NFC East battle at Lincoln Field.
Mike McCarthy Announces Official Dak Prescott Update On Friday
Could Dak Prescott be behind center when the Dallas Cowboys face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football? It sounds like the possibility is still alive. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Prescott did more than scheduled during the team's Thursday practice, his second ...
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report
Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
NBC Sports
Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”
For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups
The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith, Vet Jason Peters: O-Line's Good Problem to Have - Dallas at Eagles
Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith has exceeded all expectations, forcing a tough decision when All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith returns.
NBC Sports
Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment
The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Former Eagles linebacker transforms mental health struggles into post-NFL career
Imagine working your whole life to play in the National Football League and then, in 2014, after years of work, you are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the best day of your life. Fast forward and the pressure sets in....
