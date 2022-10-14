ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/14 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

Carroll 45 Wayne 8Bishop Luers 7 Snider 52Northrop 20 Bishop Dwenger 45Concordia 21 North Side 48Homestead 49 South Side 6Columbia City 25 Norwell 24DeKalb 17 Leo 41East Noble 49 Bellmont 7New Haven 32 Huntington North 21Adams Central 42 Woodlan 7South Adams 49 Southern Wells 8Jay County 7 Heritage 42Lakeland 7 Bluffton 28Eastside 28 Angola 7Central […]
IHSAA soccer regionals scores (Saturday 10/15/22)

Boys high school soccer Class 3A No. 4 Columbus North 5, Floyd Central 0 Class 2A No. 2 Memorial 4, No. 13 Providence 3 (OT) Class A No. 8 Forest Park 4, Christian Academy of Indiana 1 Girls high school soccer Class 3A No. 7 Center Grove 4, No. 10 Reitz 1 Class 2A No. […]
Northview Volleyball advances to Regionals

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights clinched a spot in the regional round on Saturday evening, defeating Indian Creek 3-0 at Edgewood High School. Up next the Lady Knights take on Western Boone at Monrovia High School on Saturday October 22nd. That game is at 10 am. The winner will play the winner of […]
Memorial boys score big with regional championship win

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Memorial boys soccer team made the trip up north this weekend pay off as they played the Providence Pioneers in the IHSAA Regional Championship. The two teams met in Washington for an afternoon match that guaranteed a spot in the upcoming Semi-State championship. The two teams kept the game close, […]
