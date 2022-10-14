Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU
Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday? Our staff picks are in.
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. The Rebels are more than two-touchdown favortites according to Vegas oddsmakers. Here are out staff picks for the game... Has Auburn turned loose...
247Sports
In His Own Words: Harsin reacts to high-scoring loss
OXFORD, Mississippi — Bryan Harsin fell to 3-9 in his last 12 games as Auburn's head coach, as the Tigers fell down 21-0 and couldn't slow a devastating Ole Miss rushing attack enough to create a legitimate upset bid down the stretch, losing 48-34 to the No. 9 Rebels in Oxford. Here's everything Harsin said after Auburn's six-game winning streak in the series was snapped.
Where Alabama's basketball class stands
Alabama’s basketball class is humming right along with its fourth addition on Sunday afternoon in four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The four-star power forward from Flushing (N.Y.) Putnam Science Academy is another big win for the staff, as we approach the first signing period for college hoops next month. Here’s...
Another weekend of Ole Miss fall baseball in the books. Here's some numbers from intrasquad play
While the Auburn Tigers and a number of football, basketball and baseball recruits were in town this weekend, it was business as usual for the Ole Miss baseball team in fall intrasquad play. Starting on a hitter's Friday, Kemp Alderman continued to bring the boom stick with a left field...
Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss
Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
247Sports
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming
OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Tight end Ryan Ghea loved visit to Ole Miss, vows to return soon
Ole Miss received its second unofficial visit from one of the top 2025 tight ends in the nation over the weekend. Ryan Ghea out of Milton (Ga.) High School watched the.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0