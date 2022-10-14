ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU

Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin reacts to high-scoring loss

OXFORD, Mississippi — Bryan Harsin fell to 3-9 in his last 12 games as Auburn's head coach, as the Tigers fell down 21-0 and couldn't slow a devastating Ole Miss rushing attack enough to create a legitimate upset bid down the stretch, losing 48-34 to the No. 9 Rebels in Oxford. Here's everything Harsin said after Auburn's six-game winning streak in the series was snapped.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Where Alabama's basketball class stands

Alabama’s basketball class is humming right along with its fourth addition on Sunday afternoon in four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The four-star power forward from Flushing (N.Y.) Putnam Science Academy is another big win for the staff, as we approach the first signing period for college hoops next month. Here’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss

Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming

OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
247Sports

247Sports

