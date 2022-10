Live from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, the Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the NFL season!. It’s been an up and down start to the 2022 season for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. After a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay lost two of their next three before defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. The Bucs (3-2) currently sit atop of the NFC South, but the New Orleans Saints and Falcons aren’t far behind, entering Week 6 with 2-3 records.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO