Dorothy Mae Silavent
Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Silavent as a...
Richard Dale Jones
Richard Dale Jones, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Janet R. Keller
Janet R. Keller, age 81, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at UH Samaritan Hospital in Ashland. Born September 17, 1941, in Inez, Kentucky to Alfred and Darcus (Hensley) Stepp, she had been a Shelby resident since 1958. Janet was a thirty year employee of Business Forms retiring in 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shelby, the Moose auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star Rizpah Chapter #153.
George Frederick Diez
George Frederick Diez of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 90. To plant a tree in memory of George Diez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Philadelphia
West Holmes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-7 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over New Philadelphia after the first quarter.
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville
Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln
Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner
Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown
JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
Westerville Central smashes through Galloway Westland
Westerville Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Galloway Westland during this 44-6 victory at Galloway Westland High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Warhawks' offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
Galion teacher and community member recognized at Ohio School Boards conference
GALION – The Galion City Schools Board of Education nominated Instrumental Music teacher Luke Warkall and community member and school volunteer Brian Treisch for awards at the Ohio School Board Association Central Region Fall Conference held Sept. 21. Warkfall was nominated for the Exemplary School Employee Award for his...
