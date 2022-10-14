Read full article on original website
Blog: The Birth of AMPEX
Have you ever wondered how the classic first photo of Earth from the moon was taken? This is the story of the company whose equipment took that photo. In the ever-evolving age of technology, one company that began over seven decades ago continues to be right in the thick of things: AMPEX Corporation.
Guest Opinion: It's time to focus on Hispanic students
My parents have always wanted college to be in my future—that’s why they enrolled me in the biggest college preparation charter school in Redwood City; Summit Preparatory Charter High School, the flagship school in a network of California charters known as Summit Public Schools (SPS). I agreed to...
Redwood City man arrested in connection with August shooting incident
Police in Redwood City last week arrested a suspect in connection with an August shooting incident. A 19-year-old Redwood City man was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a a destructive device, according to the Redwood City Police Department. On Aug. 2 at 8:43...
