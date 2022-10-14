Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay
Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
Wizards announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique – who was signed earlier today – to set the roster at 17. Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.
San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that they have waived forward Alize Johnson, who has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.
Wizards criticized by international coach over their handling of 1 player
One international coach sounds ready to start the “Free Deni” movement. During a recent episode of his podcast “Pini and Tzenzi,” Pini Gershon, the head coach of the Israeli national team, criticized the Washington Wizards over their supposed misuse of forward Deni Avdija. “[They don’t] design...
Knicks Zap Wizards To End Preseason on a High Note
Jalen Brunson scoring. Mitchell Robinson putting back any wayward attempts. RJ Barrett embracing high-profile duties Posting a perfect record at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks can only hope this isn't "just preseason." New York capped off its exhibition slate on the highest note on Friday, topping the Washington...
NBA Season Preview: Excitement builds in some unlikely places
After an offseason notable for the Kevin Durant trade that wasn’t, the beginning of the end of the Robert Sarver’s shameful tenure and Draymond Green throwing hands at his teammate, we’ve finally reached the point where in just a few days the 2022-23 NBA Season will begin. We’re sharing our previews of each team as told by the local writers who follow the details of each franchise closer than anyone.
3 Reasons why Los Angeles Lakers benching Russell Westbrook is their best roster move all year
On Friday, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers would end the preseason with Russell Westbrook moving to the
Timberwolves Sign Three Players
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Matt Lewis, guard Emmanuel Mudiay and forward Phillip Wheeler. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released. Lewis, 6-3, spent last season with the Iowa Wolves where he appeared in 32 regular season games...
Pacers waive 3 to bring roster to 15 players
The Indiana Pacers waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels on Saturday, after signing them Friday. Friday, the team waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. It leaves the Pacers with 15 players and two two-way players -- Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen. NBA teams are limited to 15 players and two two-way players during the season. The Pacers open on Wednesday vs. Washington at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ...
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
