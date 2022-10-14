Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Kyle Shanahan saw this 49ers flaw in rout of Panthers
As a team, the San Francisco 49ers outclass the Carolina Panthers by a significant margin. That showed on Sunday when the former dismantled the latter 37-15. Kyle Shanahan's squad has looked improved over the last two games, much more so than compared to their Week 3 outing against the Denver Broncos. The Niners outscored the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers, their next two opponents, by a combined score of 61-24 and currently sit atop the NFC West standings.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
Clayton News Daily
49ers vs. Falcons Halftime: Marcus Mariota Stars as Atlanta Holds Lead
The Atlanta Falcons hit the locker room with a 21-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. It was a tale of two quarters in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the Falcons pieced together a dominant start, grabbing a 14-0 lead by the time the first 15 minutes came to a close. Atlanta...
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Jordan Poole Reacts to Contract Extensions For Himself and Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors have extended two key players
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
The Golden State Warriors are keeping Wiggins around long-term
Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Incident
The Warriors guard talked about the ugly altercation but didn’t want to go too much into detail.
Clayton News Daily
Stellar performance by Marcus Mariota gives Falcons win over 49ers
Marcus Mariota led a time-consuming offense with near-perfect accuracy, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score Sunday afternoon, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a surprising 28-14 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers and spoiling Kyle Shanahan's homecoming. Mariota threw a third-quarter touchdown pass of 7 yards to Kyle Pitts...
Clayton News Daily
Jets take advantage of lackluster Packers for 27-10 win
The Green Bay Packers are happy to have the NFL's New York teams in their rearview mirror. One week after losing to the Giants 27-22 in London, the Packers fell to the Jets 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Rookie running back Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Broncos and Chargers Player Prop Bets
The Denver Broncos (2-3) face off with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are favored by 4.5 points on SI Sportsbook and the game total is set at 45.5. Las Vegas is telling us the Broncos are likely to be playing from behind, while the Chargers may be able to lean a little more into their run game. Taking those hints from SISB, I’ve found some player props worth targeting for Monday night’s tilt:
Clayton News Daily
Steelers top Bucs as Mitch Trubisky relieves injured Kenny Pickett
Mitchell Trubisky tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool early in the fourth quarter to lift the host Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Trubisky relieved rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who sustained a concussion midway into the third quarter after he was...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks stifle Cardinals, survive 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept the Arizona Cardinals' offense out of the end zone as the host Seahawks posted a 19-9 victory Sunday afternoon. Jason Myers kicked four field goals -- from 39,...
Clayton News Daily
Bills beat Chiefs to claim top spot in AFC
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
Clayton News Daily
Bailey Zappe guides Patriots past Browns 38-15
Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high 309 yards and the visiting New England Patriots held on to a late lead to defeat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday afternoon. Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes and tossed two touchdowns to lead New England (3-3) to its second consecutive win. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and four receivers eclipsed the 60-yard mark.
Clayton News Daily
Pass-happy Colts exact revenge on Jaguars
Matt Ryan set a franchise record for completions with 42, including a game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left Sunday as the host Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan, who attempted 58 passes and threw for 389 yards with...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings knock off Dolphins 24-16 to win fourth straight
Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game and sealed the outcome when Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he expects to return next week
If Dak Prescott has his way, he will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys next weekend when the Detroit Lions come to town. Prescott hasn't played since sustaining a fractured right thumb in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was taking snaps and throwing passes last week and was listed as questionable to face the Eagles, although coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wanted the seventh-year quarterback...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Possible Discipline on Hold for Raiders’ Davante Adams
The NFL has been considering possible discipline against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a photographer on his way to the locker room at the conclusion of Las Vegas’s loss to the Chiefs last Monday. However, the league is likely to wait until the legal situation involving Adams...
Comments / 0