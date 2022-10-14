Read full article on original website
‘I Feel Like We Get Ottawa’s Best’: Maple Leafs Brace for Renewed Battle of Ontario with Optmism-Fueled Senators, Odds, Where to Watch
There’s a different kind of buzz when a bitter rivalry is fuelled by a pair of teams that are highly-competitive. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have established themselves as an elite regular-season team over the last few years, the Ottawa Senators have been near the NHL’s basement. But...
Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers preview, odds: Ducks hope to forget 'embarrassing' loss
"It's embarrassing for everyone," Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. "I think this is where you've got to (do) a little bit of soul-searching. It should hurt like (heck)." The Islanders scored five goals on Anaheim goalie John Gibson, ending his night after two periods. They tacked on two more in the third period against backup Anthony Stolarz.
Detroit Red Wings release projected lines for matchup vs. Devils
What are the Detroit Red Wings’ projected lines for tonight’s game?How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?. On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with a 3-0 win at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens.
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Devils’ power play looks lost in 5-2 dud vs. Red Wings | 3 takeaways
New Jersey clearly didn’t correct their mistakes from Thursday’s defeat in Philadelphia after falling to Detroit, 5-2, in their home opener on Saturday. Coincidentally, the loss followed the same formula as Thursday’s: poor goaltending, poor power play and strange lineup choices.
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The surging New York Rangers will look to build off their perfect start to the year as they square off with the Winnipeg Jets who will be making their season debut this evening. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Rangers-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed.
Clippers Offer Fans Six Game Streams in NBA-First Digital Service
The Los Angeles Clippers are the first NBA team to offer local fans a comprehensive series of options for watching games without the need for a cable subscription. The team’s new digital offering, ClipperVision, fulfills a long-time goal of owner Steve Ballmer, and is a potential glimpse into the future of local sports media. The Clippers will offer six different streams, including two non-English variations, the traditional RSN telecast, an augmented reality stream, and even a Clippers version of the ManningCast, on which alumni like Paul Pierce and Baron Davis will provide commentary. The service will launch in collaboration with the NBA...
Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens prediction, pick, odds: Wings start over with new coach
Once a postseason fixture, the Detroit Red Wings have become a perennial spectator during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Detroit has gone six seasons without qualifying for the postseason. The Red Wings will be looking to end that drought when they begin their season with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
'Hungry' Penguins eye third straight win, face Canadiens
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it three straight wins to start the season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Pittsburgh has won each of its first two games of the season against the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning, each by 6-2 scores. "They're a proud...
She Said No! Watch This New York Hockey Fan Get Embarrassed After Proposal
Wedding proposals at sporting events have become a very prevalent thing recently. Some would argue that they've become over-done, but that's not why we're here today. We're here because something rare happened during an in-game proposal in New York last night. The setting was UBS Arena, the recently-opened home of the Islanders, and the new crown jewel of Elmont, New York. The Islanders were playing their home opener against the Florida Panthers, but honestly, the game feels as though it's taken a back seat to what you're about to watch next.
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs
MONTREAL (AP) — Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné’s goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat on offense, managing just five shots and no shots on goal in the match. Mihailovic’s successful PK came in the final minute of play when there was no chance left for Orlando to score. Montreal’s win continued a trend in which U.S.-based teams have now won only 2 of 13 all-time playoff matches in Canada. Montreal, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, advances to the conference semifinals against either NYCFC or Miami. No. 3 NYCFC and No. 6 Miami play on Monday.
