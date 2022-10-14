ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3

From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Caps Host Habs

The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Clippers Offer Fans Six Game Streams in NBA-First Digital Service

The Los Angeles Clippers are the first NBA team to offer local fans a comprehensive series of options for watching games without the need for a cable subscription. The team’s new digital offering, ClipperVision, fulfills a long-time goal of owner Steve Ballmer, and is a potential glimpse into the future of local sports media. The Clippers will offer six different streams, including two non-English variations, the traditional RSN telecast, an augmented reality stream, and even a Clippers version of the ManningCast, on which alumni like Paul Pierce and Baron Davis will provide commentary. The service will launch in collaboration with the NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

'Hungry' Penguins eye third straight win, face Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it three straight wins to start the season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Pittsburgh has won each of its first two games of the season against the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning, each by 6-2 scores. "They're a proud...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Q 105.7

She Said No! Watch This New York Hockey Fan Get Embarrassed After Proposal

Wedding proposals at sporting events have become a very prevalent thing recently. Some would argue that they've become over-done, but that's not why we're here today. We're here because something rare happened during an in-game proposal in New York last night. The setting was UBS Arena, the recently-opened home of the Islanders, and the new crown jewel of Elmont, New York. The Islanders were playing their home opener against the Florida Panthers, but honestly, the game feels as though it's taken a back seat to what you're about to watch next.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs

MONTREAL (AP) — Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné’s goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat on offense, managing just five shots and no shots on goal in the match. Mihailovic’s successful PK came in the final minute of play when there was no chance left for Orlando to score. Montreal’s win continued a trend in which U.S.-based teams have now won only 2 of 13 all-time playoff matches in Canada. Montreal, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, advances to the conference semifinals against either NYCFC or Miami. No. 3 NYCFC and No. 6 Miami play on Monday.
MLS

