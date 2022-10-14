Read full article on original website
Gary McCoy
2d ago
If the speaker isn't addressing City business they should be asked to relinquish the floor and if necessary escorted out of the meeting.
the-standard.org
Demolition in historic neighborhood sparks debate among residents
A demolition project on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street has raised concerns from neighborhood residents. The project is on a home that was built in the 1920s. Crews from an organization called Be Kind & Merciful began tearing down the home earlier this month. However, it may...
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crisis Center of Taney County holds candlelight vigil
A local organization held an event for the 26th consecutive year, one they hope they won’t have to hold for 27 years. The Crisis Center of Taney County held their 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil for victims of domestic violence at the community center in Rockaway Beach on Monday, Oct. 3. The ceremony featured speakers, music, and a solemn remembrance of those who suffered serious injuries or died at the hands of an abuser.
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
SGF woman gets 5 years for COVID relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was sentenced to five years and a day in prison without parole in federal court for fraudulently collecting COVID relief funds.
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
KTTS
Charges Filed In 1992 Assault Case Near Branson
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says charges have been filed against a man in a 30-year-old assault case. Tony Wagner, 61, from Fort Scott, Kansas is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Troopers say Wagner attacked two women from Texas who were vacationing in the Branson...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring chemistry students work on innovations
Chemistry lessons are tackling real world problems in Reeds Spring High School. The school is having its chemistry students attempt to find new uses for old plastic water bottles. “Basically what we’re doing is taking plastic water bottles that we collect from around the school in a recycling bin and...
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Retasket named Hollister Teacher of the Month for October
The Hollister R-V School District recognized 6th grade science teacher Brandy Retasket at the October board of education meeting, as teacher of the month. “Mrs. Retasket is one of those special teachers that leaves a lasting impression on her students and colleagues,” Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said. “Each morning when I stop by to check in on teachers, Mrs. Retasket always has current or former students vying for her attention. They all just want to be in her presence, wish her a good day, or give her a hug.”
Five steps to retirement planning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Retirees across the country are putting their retirement plans on hold due to soaring inflation and uncertainty in the stock market. Whether you plan to retire tomorrow or 20 years from now, local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has five tips to help you retire on time. […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar
Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar, 97, passed away on October 10, 2022 with family by her side. Kay was born on September 4th, 1925 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Sherman and Cora Foley. She married Richard Lee Claar, also of Columbus, OH on in October 20th, 1943 in Greenup,...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape
McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr.
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr., 73, of Branson passed away on October 10, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Roger was born Dec. 9, 1948 in Osceola, IA to Russell Victor and Barbara June (Hamilton) Cox. He was married to Gladys Kuykendall on Dec. 10, 1966 in Belen, NM.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
