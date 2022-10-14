The Hollister R-V School District recognized 6th grade science teacher Brandy Retasket at the October board of education meeting, as teacher of the month. “Mrs. Retasket is one of those special teachers that leaves a lasting impression on her students and colleagues,” Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said. “Each morning when I stop by to check in on teachers, Mrs. Retasket always has current or former students vying for her attention. They all just want to be in her presence, wish her a good day, or give her a hug.”

