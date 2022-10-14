Read full article on original website
A section of KY 780 in Hickman County to close for bridge decking repair
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 780, just south of Clinton, Kentucky in Hickman County, starting on Monday, Oct. 17 until further notice. It will be closed near the 4 mile marker between Martin Road and U.S. 51—about halfway...
Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet collecting traffic data, urges drivers to slow down
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI)- Earlier this week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an urgent warning for drivers to slow down around highway crews and emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Wayne Rawls with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 1 is a Traffic Count Specialist. He gathers traffic data...
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints
Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
Firefighters extinguish field fire in area of KY 408 West, Meridian Road in Graves County
Firefighters have extinguished a field fire that threatened homes in Graves County, Kentucky, on Friday, says Kentucky State Police Post 1. KSP says investigators believe the fire was caused by farm equipment. As of 9:26 p.m., state police say the fire is out and is no longer an imminent danger...
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
Cairo water supplier temporarily changes its source to groundwater
CAIRO, IL — To continue reliable water service in Cairo, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source water from the Ohio River to groundwater due to historic low river levels, according to a release from the company. Illinois American Water's Cairo District will be using groundwater supplied by...
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
Katterjohn owner sent cease-and-desist letter to city of Paducah one day before partial demolition
PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West
Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missori
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive involved in a recent child abduction out of Minnesota was arrested in Fulton County on Friday, Oct. 14. According to the Fulton Police Department, Deanna Konz, who was wanted on two counts of Depriving Custody and Parent Rights, was arrested during a traffic stop.
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain Streets at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the...
Freeze Watch issued for Monday night, dry conditions continue
Cold and mostly dry weather are in the forecast in the coming days and nights and a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah for 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say low temperatures will dip into the mid-20’s early Tuesday morning and...
Fort Massac Encampment returns to Metropolis this weekend
MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back this weekend in Metropolis, Illinois. The encampment is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Fort Massac State Park. The event will include handcrafted items, a mock battle, fife and...
