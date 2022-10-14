ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared

FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints

Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cairo water supplier temporarily changes its source to groundwater

CAIRO, IL — To continue reliable water service in Cairo, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source water from the Ohio River to groundwater due to historic low river levels, according to a release from the company. Illinois American Water's Cairo District will be using groundwater supplied by...
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West

Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Fort Massac Encampment returns to Metropolis this weekend

MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back this weekend in Metropolis, Illinois. The encampment is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Fort Massac State Park. The event will include handcrafted items, a mock battle, fife and...
METROPOLIS, IL

