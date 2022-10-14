Read full article on original website
It’s time for Mayor Milton to enforce public comment rules
The United Nations is not running the Branson city government and the United Nations is not going to take over the Branson city government. Yet at every Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, the public is subjected to speakers making baseless claims like the United Nations is going to start issuing fines on the city of Branson if they don’t like something city staff would do.
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
Branson police host Coffee with a Cop
The Branson Police Department gave the public a chance to ask questions of department leadership during an event on Wed. Oct. 5, at Panera Bread in Branson. The department participated in “Coffee with a Cop” during breakfast hours at Panera. “It’s a great time for people in a...
Suit against Ozark Horizon State School moves to Springfield
A civil suit filed in Howell County is moving to Springfield. A West Plains family filed the suit in early September after employees at the Ozark Horizon State School were charged with the abuse or neglect of their 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child. The attorney for the family says while the suit was filed in Howell […]
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
Charges Filed In 1992 Assault Case Near Branson
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says charges have been filed against a man in a 30-year-old assault case. Tony Wagner, 61, from Fort Scott, Kansas is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Troopers say Wagner attacked two women from Texas who were vacationing in the Branson...
$15M Greene County courthouse and jail renovation plan moves forward
A $15 million renovation will allow jail inmates to be sentenced or spared in spaces where they were once locked behind bars. The Greene County Commission voted 3-0 on Oct. 13 to enter into a $15 million professional services contract with NForm Architecture. The architects are tasked with the planning part of remodeling the former Greene County Jail and two adjacent courthouses to revamp the Greene County government campus on North Boonville Avenue.
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Crisis Center of Taney County holds candlelight vigil
A local organization held an event for the 26th consecutive year, one they hope they won’t have to hold for 27 years. The Crisis Center of Taney County held their 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil for victims of domestic violence at the community center in Rockaway Beach on Monday, Oct. 3. The ceremony featured speakers, music, and a solemn remembrance of those who suffered serious injuries or died at the hands of an abuser.
Springfield Public Schools proposes adding propane-fueled buses
The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived.
McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape
McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
Suspect Identified, Charges Filed in Thursday’s Standoff with Springfield PD
The identity of a man and charges against him have been released in yesterday’s pursuit and standoff in west Springfield. Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Shane Pennington with driving while intoxicated, assault, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Officers were called to the area of Bennett and...
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, so it may be a good idea to start considering protecting your packages and mail. Neighbors on the northwest side of Springfield said so-called porch pirates targeted them. Neighbors, such as Karra Ginsberg, in the Spring Meadows Estates subdivision,...
SGF woman gets 5 years for COVID relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was sentenced to five years and a day in prison without parole in federal court for fraudulently collecting COVID relief funds.
Non-compliant Marion County couple arrested after attempted armed robbery
Two Marion County residents are facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and assault after authorities had to deploy multiple tasers for non-compliance. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a residence with a complaint of someone standing outside with a pistol. Upon arrival, they observed 51-year-old John Womack standing by the passenger door of a vehicle. As law enforcement began giving Womack commands to place his hands in the air and step away from the car, he started cursing and not complying with commands, and proceeded to pull a knife out of his pocket. Officers discharged three taser containers without having any effect on Womack.
Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam
Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
