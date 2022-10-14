ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

channel1450.com

Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday

Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
landgrantholyland.com

B1G Thoughts: Illinois is good, get used to it!

The Illinois Fighting Illini are bowl eligible. If you, like me, had that on your 2022 college football bingo card please stand up. Now if you have them reaching bowl eligibility in their seventh game of the season, stay standing, and everyone else sit down. Is there anyone left standing?...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
agupdate.com

Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding

Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Illinois becomes bowl-eligible after 26-14 win over Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — For the first time since 2019, Illinois football is bowl-eligible. No. 24 Illinois (6-1, 3-1) took down Minnesota 26-14 for their fifth straight win. Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries. Brown also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Tommy DeVito, back...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Lincoln High School Volleyball thriving as underdog

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln High School volleyball won six games or less each season from 2018 to 2020. But this season, Lincoln has thrived as an underdog. The Railsplitters sit at 26-6 and have their eyes set on a deep postseason run.
LINCOLN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere

Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two died in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
CHATHAM, IL
wlds.com

Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

New park honors artist with Decatur roots

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Preston Jackson is a Decatur-born artist known for his public art pieces around central Illinois. His sculpture "From The Cottonfield to The Battlefield" has been in the park since 2009. But now, the section of North Water Street from East North Street to East William Street is officially named Preston Jackson Park.
DECATUR, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

East Main Cross Construction In Taylorville Complete

After a long period of time, the East Main Cross street project is finally complete. The project which put new sidewalks, curbs, and repaved the road finished earlier this week. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says that he is happy the project is complete. Mayor Barry talks about some of the...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
DE WITT COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville

White Satin Extravaganza: 9 a.m., Girls in White Satin Bridal and Formal Wear, 300 E. State St. | Purchase your wedding gown during sale and one will be donated in your name to Brides Against Breast Cancer. For appointment and more information, call 217-245-5400. Pub Peddler- Bicycle Pub Crawl: 9:30...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Regional water co-op up servicing 5 central Illinois towns

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Five central Illinois towns have a new water supply after joining the United Regional Water Cooperative. Harristown, Illiopolis, Niantic, Mount Auburn and Latham partnered with EJ Water to build a state of the art water treatment plant, now online and serving customers. "It is softer than our water...
HARRISTOWN, IL
wmay.com

Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer

A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

