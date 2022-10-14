Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
landgrantholyland.com
B1G Thoughts: Illinois is good, get used to it!
The Illinois Fighting Illini are bowl eligible. If you, like me, had that on your 2022 college football bingo card please stand up. Now if you have them reaching bowl eligibility in their seventh game of the season, stay standing, and everyone else sit down. Is there anyone left standing?...
agupdate.com
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
Herald & Review
Big field for rescheduled Bettenhausen 100 runs at Springfield Mile on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — Thirty-eight USAC Silver Crown drivers are set to battle on Saturday during the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Four past Bettenhausen 100 winners are in this year’s field, led by four-time victor Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.), three-time and defending...
WAND TV
Illinois becomes bowl-eligible after 26-14 win over Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — For the first time since 2019, Illinois football is bowl-eligible. No. 24 Illinois (6-1, 3-1) took down Minnesota 26-14 for their fifth straight win. Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries. Brown also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Tommy DeVito, back...
WAND TV
Lincoln High School Volleyball thriving as underdog
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln High School volleyball won six games or less each season from 2018 to 2020. But this season, Lincoln has thrived as an underdog. The Railsplitters sit at 26-6 and have their eyes set on a deep postseason run.
thechampaignroom.com
You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere
Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
Two died in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
WAND TV
New park honors artist with Decatur roots
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Preston Jackson is a Decatur-born artist known for his public art pieces around central Illinois. His sculpture "From The Cottonfield to The Battlefield" has been in the park since 2009. But now, the section of North Water Street from East North Street to East William Street is officially named Preston Jackson Park.
SB Nation
Illinois football’s best season in years is a tribute to a beloved squirrel named Pinto Bean
Teams can find inspiration in a variety of ways. They can find it in disrespect from the media. They can find it in the words of an opponent before a game. They can find it through the support of their fans. They can find it through the powerful words of their coaches before the game.
taylorvilledailynews.com
East Main Cross Construction In Taylorville Complete
After a long period of time, the East Main Cross street project is finally complete. The project which put new sidewalks, curbs, and repaved the road finished earlier this week. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says that he is happy the project is complete. Mayor Barry talks about some of the...
Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
White Satin Extravaganza: 9 a.m., Girls in White Satin Bridal and Formal Wear, 300 E. State St. | Purchase your wedding gown during sale and one will be donated in your name to Brides Against Breast Cancer. For appointment and more information, call 217-245-5400. Pub Peddler- Bicycle Pub Crawl: 9:30...
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
WAND TV
Regional water co-op up servicing 5 central Illinois towns
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Five central Illinois towns have a new water supply after joining the United Regional Water Cooperative. Harristown, Illiopolis, Niantic, Mount Auburn and Latham partnered with EJ Water to build a state of the art water treatment plant, now online and serving customers. "It is softer than our water...
wmay.com
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
