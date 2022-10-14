Read full article on original website
KGLO News
This may be first criminal case pursued under Iowa’s new elder abuse law
ADEL — Dallas County officials have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued under a new law with tougher penalties for the financial exploitation of an older Iowan. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with with one count of theft in...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ arrested over alleged false reports to DHS about ex-business partner’s family
ANKENY, Iowa – A well-known Ankeny activist who protested mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and even filed a lawsuit against the Ankeny School District over the matter has been arrested on charges she made false claims of abuse to DHS about a former business partner’s family. Kimberly Reicks, 39, was booked into the Polk […]
ktvo.com
Iowa man faces multiple felonies related to theft, securities fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of West Des Moines, is charged with one count of theft in the first degree...
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
West Des Moines Man Accused Of Securities Fraud
(Des Moinese, IA) — A West Des Moines man is facing charges, after investigators say he tried to defraud an elderly person. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Kessler is charged with one count of Theft Against an Older Individual. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau is encouraging anyone who may have been defrauded by Kessler to come forward. Kessler was booked into the Dallas County Jail, posted bond, and has been released. It’s one of the first charges filed under Iowa’s new criminal elder abuse law, which took effect July 1st.
KCCI.com
State Patrol says medical issue caused crash at Iowa Speedway parking lot
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol believes a medical issue caused a crash inNewton. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Speedway. Troopers say they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into unmarked Department of Public Safety cars. She was...
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
kicdam.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
iowapublicradio.org
Advocates worry new prison mail regulations could isolate Iowa inmates
One of the ways Billie Hoffman stays connected with her husband Timothy while he’s incarcerated in the Newton Correctional Facility is by making him homemade greeting cards. "On the back of every greeting card I would make him, I had a rose on there and I'd put on there, 'forever yours,'" she said.
KCCI.com
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
KCCI.com
10-year-old girl injured in September crash in Polk County has died
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 10-year-old girl who was injured in a head-on crash in September has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Her name is not being released, the sheriff's office reported. The crash occurred on Sept. 24 at Northeast 108th Street and Highway 163. One...
