ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

West Des Moines Man Accused Of Securities Fraud

(Des Moinese, IA) — A West Des Moines man is facing charges, after investigators say he tried to defraud an elderly person. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Kessler is charged with one count of Theft Against an Older Individual. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau is encouraging anyone who may have been defrauded by Kessler to come forward. Kessler was booked into the Dallas County Jail, posted bond, and has been released. It’s one of the first charges filed under Iowa’s new criminal elder abuse law, which took effect July 1st.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023

People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
CURLEW, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Advocates worry new prison mail regulations could isolate Iowa inmates

One of the ways Billie Hoffman stays connected with her husband Timothy while he’s incarcerated in the Newton Correctional Facility is by making him homemade greeting cards. "On the back of every greeting card I would make him, I had a rose on there and I'd put on there, 'forever yours,'" she said.
KCCI.com

FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy