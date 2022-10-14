With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

