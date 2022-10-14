ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Yardbarker

Praise heaped on Arsenal man for “brilliant” show against Leeds

Aaron Ramsdale has been praised for his performance as Arsenal defeated Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon. The Gunners secured the win even though they were not the best team on the day. It shows the character they have developed this season, but they have some players to...
Yardbarker

Arsenal break 136-year-old club record after beating Leeds United

Arsenal is in stunning form at the moment and the Gunners continue to show why they should be taken seriously. After beating Tottenham and Liverpool, we expected their game against Leeds United to be easy, but it wasn’t. The Whites gave them a hard time, but Arsenal eventually won...
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
FOX Sports

Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut

LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

A﻿ disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. B﻿ukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
