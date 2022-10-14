Read full article on original website
Related
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
Liverpool v Manchester City: Predicted Lineup, Klopp To Stick With 4-2-3-1 Formation?
Our predicted starting XI for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.
Top 3 Things Learned From Graham Potter's Chelsea So Far
The changes are subtle, but the results are huge.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea
With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Leeds United v Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Leeds United host Arsenal on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Aston Villa v Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The Premier League
Here are tonight's confirmed XIs to face off on matchday nine of the Premier League.
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job
The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.
Yardbarker
Praise heaped on Arsenal man for “brilliant” show against Leeds
Aaron Ramsdale has been praised for his performance as Arsenal defeated Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon. The Gunners secured the win even though they were not the best team on the day. It shows the character they have developed this season, but they have some players to...
Yardbarker
Arsenal break 136-year-old club record after beating Leeds United
Arsenal is in stunning form at the moment and the Gunners continue to show why they should be taken seriously. After beating Tottenham and Liverpool, we expected their game against Leeds United to be easy, but it wasn’t. The Whites gave them a hard time, but Arsenal eventually won...
Sporting News
Leeds United vs. Arsenal: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League clash at Elland Road
Arsenal will look to continue their imperious start to the Premier League season when they take on Leeds United. Mikel Arteta's side could find themselves in a commanding position at the top of the table at the end of Sunday, as champions Manchester City face the always tough task of travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool.
BBC
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Luck, grit and 'something special' give Gunners winning formula
Arsenal have been labelled "very lucky" - but good fortune, a new-found resilience and what boss Mikel Arteta calls "something special" mean they have now made the club's best start to a top-flight campaign for more than a century. The Gunners claimed victory at Leeds courtesy of Bukayo Saka's first-half...
ESPN
Wolves out of bottom three after narrow win against Nottingham Forest
A second-half penalty from Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday which lifted the side out of the Premier League bottom three. The hosts had the better of the play in the first half, with Wolves defender Max Kilman going closest to breaking the...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash
Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
Neymar has appeared in court to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013
FOX Sports
Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut
LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
BBC
Analysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
A disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
Comments / 0