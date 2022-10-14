FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FortWayne’s NBC) - Cindy Henry, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s wife, announced her battle with pancreatic cancer in a letter to the Journal Gazette Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote to the Journal Gazette. “I have vowed to fight this diagnosis with everything I can muster and have a team of providers who tell me I can and will do this with great success.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO