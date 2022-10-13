Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
First Coast News
Retina Associates, P.A. Helps the First Coast "See" Life Better (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
Jacksonville's Retina Specialists have been serving the community since 1988. It's this experience that matters most. Retina Associates is a clinic focused solely on the treatment of Retinal diseases striving to provide the very best medical care possible with world class training and small town compassion. Visit RAPAJAX.com for more information.
Jacksonville U.S Navy Captain donates library to Christ's Church Academy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Christ's Church Academy held a special library dedication in honor of Zahra Ashtiani Meymand. Zahra passed away in 2019. She was born in the 1920s, became principal and owner of her own school in the mid-1940s, and immigrated to America during the Iranian Revolution. She...
First Coast News
Hundreds walk for suicide awareness in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to Jacksonville Beach Sunday Morning to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The ‘Walk Out of Darkness' event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brought out hundreds of participants, including advocates, and those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
First Coast News
12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
First Coast News
Community organization identifies 25-year-old killed in Woodstock area, searching for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Jacksonville community group MAD DADS has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area as 25-year-old Tyron Le'derrick Steward. The shooting took place on Oct. 11 near the intersection of Detroit...
HBCU-inspired elementary school opens on Jacksonville's northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville's first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school is now open on the Northside. Becoming Collegiate Academy has its ribbon cutting and 'thank you' to the community Tuesday, but it's already started making an impact. The school is at Gateway Town Center and as the executive director says when you see the brown bear you'll know you're surrounded by love.
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
Orange County woman talks climbing out of the grips of addiction
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It's a deadly problem that affects millions of Americans every day. According to the CDC more than 80,000 Americans died from opioid abuse in 2021. However, there is hope for those who want help. An Orange Park woman wants to help those who are struggling by sharing her story of overcoming addiction.
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz goes to trial, prosecutors submitted these music videos as evidence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Videos attached to this story contain graphic themes and language. Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, who goes by the stage name Spinabenz, goes to trial Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Williams will then have a second trial, which will judge if his sentence will be enhanced due to gang ties. The enhancement could double his sentence -- meaning Williams stands to face up to 30 years.
First Coast News
Suspect in 2021 Jacksonville shooting death arrested in Virginia
Darien Howard, 31, is charged with 2nd degree murder in a June 9, 2021 shooting death in Jacksonville. He was arrested Monday in Virginia.
Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
First Coast News
Longtime Middleburg High volleyball coach set to retire after '22-'23 season
MIDDLEBURG, Florida — It was hard to find an open seat at the Middleburg High School gym Monday night as Bronco nation showed up in full force to honor their volleyball coach of 38 years, Carrie Prewitt. "I'm very honored and I feel humbled that people are out here...
New photos released after weekend officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released new photos after this weekend's officer involved shooting. Police provided several photographs which allegedly show the firearm used by the suspect to shoot at the responding officers and the officer’s patrol vehicle, which was struck by one of the suspect’s bullets.
United Steel Workers Local 415 finishes negotiations with WestRock
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Union leaders in Nassau County have finished negotiations with WestRock, one of the world’s largest paper and packing companies. It employs dozens of United Steel Workers Local 415 members who have been outside their workplace all morning with signs on Monday. Workers stood outside...
Jury selection for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz's trial begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz, whose real name is Noah Williams, goes to trial Monday. Jury selection begins at 10 a.m., with only 49 jurors to choose from. Williams, a documented affiliate of a violent street...
Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
First Coast News
'My Glock cost $300': Prosecution introduces rap lyrics in Spinabenz gun trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from jury selection in Williams' trial on Monday, Oct. 17. Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, also known as Spinabenz, was back in court Tuesday as opening statements in his trial began. Williams is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
First Coast News
Scene after officer-involved incident in Moncrief
A police officer was involved in an incident in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville, causing a huge police presence. JSO says the suspect is in custody.
