Jacksonville Beach, FL

First Coast News

Hundreds walk for suicide awareness in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to Jacksonville Beach Sunday Morning to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The ‘Walk Out of Darkness' event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brought out hundreds of participants, including advocates, and those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

HBCU-inspired elementary school opens on Jacksonville's northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville's first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school is now open on the Northside. Becoming Collegiate Academy has its ribbon cutting and 'thank you' to the community Tuesday, but it's already started making an impact. The school is at Gateway Town Center and as the executive director says when you see the brown bear you'll know you're surrounded by love.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz goes to trial, prosecutors submitted these music videos as evidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Videos attached to this story contain graphic themes and language. Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, who goes by the stage name Spinabenz, goes to trial Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Williams will then have a second trial, which will judge if his sentence will be enhanced due to gang ties. The enhancement could double his sentence -- meaning Williams stands to face up to 30 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

