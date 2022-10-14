ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley go top

Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
BBC

C﻿atch up with the weekend's Premier League action

Gary Lineker introduces highlights and analysis of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, plus goals from Friday's meeting between Brentford and Brighton. I﻿f you missed Match of the Day then fear not - you can catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed out on the...
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford

Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)

Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea will be without influential right back Reece James for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.James suffered a leg injury in the San Siro during Chelsea’s 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday, sparking fears that he could be out for the World Cup.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the Premier League action as Chelsea face Aston VillaJames will see a specialist over the weekend, and his absence is a blow for a Chelsea side looking to extend their winning run under Graham Potter to five games.They face an Aston Villa team who are...
NBC Sports

Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.
mailplus.co.uk

5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch

1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

A﻿ disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. B﻿ukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
