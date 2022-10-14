Read full article on original website
West Ham Women’s boss Paul Konchesky sent off after huge bust-up with Aston Villa bench in fiery WSL clash
WEST HAM WOMEN'S boss Paul Konchesky was sent off for a pitchside bust-up in a fiery Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa. In stoppage-time during the Hammers' 2-1 win, West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was shown a straight red card for smacking Villa right-back Sarah Mayling in the face.
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley go top
Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
BBC
Catch up with the weekend's Premier League action
Gary Lineker introduces highlights and analysis of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, plus goals from Friday's meeting between Brentford and Brighton. If you missed Match of the Day then fear not - you can catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed out on the...
Sporting News
Leeds United vs. Arsenal: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League clash at Elland Road
Arsenal will look to continue their imperious start to the Premier League season when they take on Leeds United. Mikel Arteta's side could find themselves in a commanding position at the top of the table at the end of Sunday, as champions Manchester City face the always tough task of travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford
Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
Yardbarker
Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City
Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)
Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
BBC
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion wanted to win for Enock Mwepu
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on...
Aston Villa vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Chelsea will be without influential right back Reece James for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.James suffered a leg injury in the San Siro during Chelsea’s 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday, sparking fears that he could be out for the World Cup.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the Premier League action as Chelsea face Aston VillaJames will see a specialist over the weekend, and his absence is a blow for a Chelsea side looking to extend their winning run under Graham Potter to five games.They face an Aston Villa team who are...
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.
Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
Kepa Arrizabalaga heroics stand out in a lacklustre performance.
mailplus.co.uk
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
BBC
Analysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
A disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
Newcastle are silent assassins in transfer market and are contrast to Man Utd who have four major problems, says Deeney
WHEN I was growing up, I always had a bit of a thing for Newcastle United. Though always a Birmingham City fan, I loved watching the Toon on the TV during the eras of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson. Some of my favourite strikers played for the Magpies particularly...
Anderlecht Apologize For Fans' Behavior At West Ham After Police Officers Injured
Thirteen arrests were made by police after seats were thrown from the away section of the London Stadium, where some Anderlecht fans also set off flares.
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
Neymar has appeared in court to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013
