norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk singles players earn state tourney victories
No. 1 singles - Michael Foster (1-1): Defeated Tanner Adams, Bellevue West, 6–2, 6–0 Lost to Camden Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 6-3, 6–2 Defeated Griffin Sheffrin, Lincoln High, 6–0, 6–0 Lost to Gavin Clauss, Lincoln Southeast, 7–6 (12-10), 6–2 No. 1 doubles - Taylem...
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's volleyball scores
Boone Central def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 Columbus Scotus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8 Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 Pierce def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 Randolph def. Osmond, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18 South Sioux City def. Plainview,...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic boys win D-3 district; Crofton's Arenes to go for state three-peat
The Norfolk Catholic boys placed all five runners in the top 15 and cruised to victory in the D-3 district at Pender. On the girls side, Crofton's Jordyn Arens took medalist honors and will be going for a championship three-peat at the state cross country meet next Friday in Kearney.
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule
Norfolk High School’s Isaac Ochoa won the A-2 district boys cross country race at Skyview Park. The Panther junior is the only Norfolk qualifier for next week's state meet in Kearney. Norfolk girls cross country fell four points short of qualifying for state as a team at the A-2...
norfolkneradio.com
Ochoa wins district title; Panther girls fall just short of team qualificiation
Norfolk High School’s Isaac Ochoa made it known at Skyview Park yesterday, that he’ll be a contender for the Class A state cross country crown, winning the A-2 district race in 16 minutes, 6 seconds, 38 seconds ahead of runner-up, Wesley Pleskac of Fremont. Ochoa is the only...
norfolkneradio.com
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball uses Cada's career-high 21 kills to sweep UMary
WAYNE - No. 1 Wayne State volleyball team defeated the University of Mary in three sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) inside of Rice Auditorium Friday evening. Wayne State now moves to 22-0 on the season with a 12-0 record in NSIC play while UMary falls to 3-17 with a 2-10 record in the NSIC.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing Norfolk teen found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found alive Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
WOWT
Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
thebestmix1055.com
FSB announces Bacon’s promotion
First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
kscj.com
HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED
THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES. THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS...
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
