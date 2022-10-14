Read full article on original website
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Back pain—there’s no one solution for relief
Sadly, many people suffer from back pain. Three-quarters of all Americans will experience back pain at some time in their lives. The pain can be everything from a dull ache, stabbing pain, shooting pain, burning, or a combination of all these symptoms. Regardless of the exact symptoms, back pain can be so debilitating that an individual cannot stand, walk or function.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for chronic pain?
Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
cohaitungchi.com
Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain
Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
Common diabetes drug could stave off dementia, study finds
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study.Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.Experts review health records of 559.106 adults in the US who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between January 2000 and December 2019.They found that of those taking TZDs, 22 per cent were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia – an ongoing decline of brain...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Healthline
How Menopause and Sleep Quality Can Impact Migraine Symptoms
Researchers say migraine symptoms can increase during menopause but tend to decrease after menopause. They say migraine can affect the sleep quality in people of any age. Experts say there are medications that can ease migraine symptoms as well as lifestyle changes that can improve sleep quality. A new study...
Healthline
More Hot Flashes, Night Sweats During Menopause Linked to Dementia, Stroke Risk
Hot flashes and night sweats during menopause may be an indication of an increased risk for issues like stroke and dementia, according to a new study. The new research suggests that people who experience more hot flashes and night sweats during menopause have more white matter hyperintensities, a brain biomarker that can put people at higher risks for dementia and stroke.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Vitamin B1 Is Low? Thiamin Deficiency
Severe thiamin deficiency is rare but possible in people whose main diet includes white rice and processed food. Thiamin deficiency can cause mood changes, including irritability. Being irritable may be accompanied by fatigue. Children with thiamin deficiencies frequently have increased irritability and discomfort. 2. Muscle and nerve abnormalities. Vitamin B1...
What You Can Do To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia If You Have Type 2 Diabetes
New research published in Neurology suggests there is a link between type 2 diabetes and dementia. There are several reasons for this connection, and how diabetes affects the heart is one of them. High blood pressure and heart disease are linked with stroke, and these conditions are associated with dementia. Another explanation is that hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) might damage the hippocampus in the brain, which plays an important role in memory function (via Harvard Medical School).
Healthline
Hormone Therapy May Help Ease Shoulder Pain During Menopause
Researchers say hormone replacement therapy may help ease the pain from “frozen shoulder” for women going through menopause. Experts note that hormone therapy is beneficial for a number of ailments, but the research is too preliminary on its impact on shoulder pain. There have been concerns over hormone...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
cohaitungchi.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Digestive System?
If you’ve recently been diagnosed with diabetes or have been living with the disease for a while, you’re more than likely familiar with possible complications, like kidney disease, vision loss, and even amputations. But it’s important to note that poorly controlled type 2 diabetes can also affect other parts of your body, including your digestive system, and that the longer you’ve lived with diabetes, the more likely it may be that you could experience these types of problems.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Medical Researchers Discover Surprising Protective Properties of Pain
Pain is one of evolution’s most effective mechanisms for detecting injury and letting us know that something is wrong. It acts as a warning system, telling us to stop and pay attention to our body. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm signal? What if...
Healthline
Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy: Symptoms and Treatment
A diagnosis of stress-induced cardiomyopathy is also known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy and broken heart syndrome. It means the heart has been weakened by an acute period of emotional or physical stress. It can bring on heart attack–like symptoms. Stress-induced cardiomyopathy can potentially be a life threatening condition. Most people...
MedicalXpress
Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution's most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that something is wrong—an alert system that tells us to pause and pay attention to our bodies. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm bell?...
