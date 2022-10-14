ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gigantic 40ft Helter Skelter described as a 'great money earner' could be yours for £5,000

By Catherine Mackinlay, Lauren Davidson
buckinghamshirelive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Graveyard of 15,000 mannequins is one of Britain's creepiest attractions this Halloween

A salvage yard is set to open Britain's creepiest Halloween attraction this year, a mannequin graveyard. The cemetery will feature a sea of over 15,000 shop mannequins, all staring back at visitors. Roz Edwards, 50, a former retail consultant, first set up her business buying and restoring dummies to sell...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Waitrose bringing back free coffee for loyalty card holders

Waitrose is reportedly preparing to bring back its free coffees for members of its loyalty card scheme. The free hot drinks for MyWaitrose members was paused in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The chain has now revealed the beverage deal is making a comeback next month. The Daily Mail...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warning over 400 iPhone and Android apps that can steal your data

IPhone and Android users are being told to delete specific apps from their mobile phones because they could potentially steal their data. The dangerous apps disguise themselves as popular services such as photo editors, mobile games and VPN services. Facebook has put out an alert after discovering a data hack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy