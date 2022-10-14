Read full article on original website
AP News Digest 5:40 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. —————————— TOP STORIES ——————————CHINA-PARTY-CONGRESS — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades...
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
A top Senate Republican is urging the Biden administration to maintain the U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia.
Democrats, meanwhile, are devising plans to limit that partnership. What happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is urging the Biden administration to continue partnering with Saudi Arabia on security matters in the Middle East, as Democrats push to dramatically scale back the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid an OPEC+ oil production cut. The...
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Republicans demand answers from Biden officials on report China opened police arm in NYC
FIRST ON FOX: Several Republican House lawmakers sent a letter to Biden Cabinet Secretaries Antony Blinken and Merrick Garland demanding answers on a reported Chinese police presence in New York City. Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks of Indiana alongside Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin...
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with U.S.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened...
These are 4 key points from Xi's speech at the Chinese Communist Party congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off the twice-a-decade summit with remarks that touched on COVID, Taiwan, economic policy and more. It is widely expected his rule will be extended beyond two terms.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
Why was Newsom absent during Biden visit?
President Joe Biden’s three-day trip to Southern California, which concluded Friday, featured events with a who’s who of California Democrats — but not Gov. Gavin Newsom. Many of the state party’s biggest names — including U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; U.S. Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter and Ted Lieu; and state […]
Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer
As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
In the hands of politicians, redistricting can be poisonous. The cure is an independent commission
The city of L.A., and its politicians, would benefit from dumping the corrupt system of drawing lines for council districts, George Skelton writes.
Biden may be ready for big step in race against Chinese technology
President Joe Biden's race against China in the technology space is picking up pace amid speculation a key independent federal agency is planning on banning U.S. sales of new devices from two Chinese companies. The potential action matches Biden's talk about the challenges China's own technology prowess poses to the...
Ukraine news latest: Putin’s drone strikes leave hundreds of towns without power as Russia knocks out key infrastructure
HUNDREDS of Ukrainian towns have been left without power after Russia launched drone attacks against critical targets - including Kyiv. The head of president Volodymyr Zelensky's office has said that Kyiv has been struck by "kamikaze drones". In a post on Telegram, Andriy Yermak said "explosions" hit Kyiv. Kyiv mayor...
