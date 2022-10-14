Read full article on original website
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
Phone Arena
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
So you thought Samsung and Best Buy's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals were great, eh? That's... definitely true, but at least for a certain type of consumer, Amazon's special Prime Early Access offers on Samsung's newest foldable powerhouse might be even greater. We're talking about...
ETOnline.com
Shop Samsung's Best Early Black Friday Smartphone Deals With Prices Better Than Amazon Prime Day
The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Amazon's second Prime day kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and just as we've seen in the past, competing retailers are offering deep discounts of their own. The Samsung Black Friday in October Sale is proving that Amazon won’t be the only place you can save big this week.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Samsung will let you control smart home devices via SmartThings or Google Home
Samsung Galaxy device owners will be able to set up Matter-compatible devices on both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems.
ZDNet
McDonald's and Burger King just got a startling message from important customers
There are things I think I know. I think I know that I can jaywalk in some countries, but not others. I think I know that oat milk in coffee tastes like yogurt in tea. And I think I know that younger generations are always ahead of older generations in knowing how the world should be.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Phone Arena
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
If you kept a close eye on Amazon's October Prime Day festivities and Best Buy's retaliatory sales earlier this week, you probably noticed the two retailers didn't exactly offer massive discounts on arguably the best Android tablets money can buy... this time around. Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab...
ZDNet
Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)
Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
iPhone 14 Plus sales are low – here's three things Apple needs to do to revive them
The Plus joins the iPhone 14 in performing worse than expected, while iPhone 14 Pro sales soar
cracked.com
Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days
This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
Samsung Wallet is expanding support for mobile payments to these 13 countries
Earlier this year, Samsung made good on its plans to make Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass more versatile by having them move in together. Using the Samsung Wallet app, the company hopes to make it easier to access all your virtual IDs, passes, and cards in one place. The app is available in eight countries already, but a new wave featuring 13 more countries is set to kick off by the end of this year.
ZDNet
Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust
Google has unveiled KataOS, an early exploration into a new secure operating system for embedded systems on open-source RISC-V chips. Google's KataOS is written "almost entirely in Rust", the programming language that's been adopted by the Android Open Source Project and the Linux kernel project. "KataOS is also implemented almost...
ZDNet
How and why you should use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and what's shaping up to be my favorite addition to the Apple Watch -- a new Low Power Mode.
Apple XR Headset Could Come With Iris Scanner To Let You Make Payments With Your Eyes
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly trying to gain an upper hand in the mixed reality headset race with Meta Platforms Inc.'s META recently unveiled Quest Pro. What Happened: Apple's much-anticipated XR headset reportedly has sensors that function like Face ID on iPhones and iPads. The technology will be revamped with iris scanning and called 'Iris ID.' It will allow users to make payments biometrically after logging into their accounts, reported The Information.
ZDNet
Microsoft Cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie on what's new and next for Microsoft Cloud customers
Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie runs some of the biggest businesses at the company. He's in charge of Microsoft's Cloud + AI Group, and oversees everything from Azure and Microsoft's Data Platform, to Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and GitHub. I had a chance to talk to him on Teams at the end of Day 2 of Microsoft's Ignite 2022 conference, which is focused on the IT pro and dev audiences.
Benzinga
Samsung Touts Blockchain-Equipped Knox Matrix Security System For Smart Gadgets
Consumer electronics company Samsung launched a security system, dubbed The Knox Matrix system, for its smart gadgets. The system seeks to strengthen the security of a multi-device environment with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access information to make login processes easier. The Korean consumer electronics and software manufacturer...
Phone Arena
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
Engadget
Apple's mixed reality headset reportedly uses iris scanning for payments and sign-ins
Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset may have a few extra tricks. The Information's sources claim the mixed reality hardware will use iris scanning for signing in and making payments. This would make it easier to buy apps and could even simplify multi-user support, according to the tipsters. Apple has declined to comment, but it reportedly bought eye-tracking glasses creator SensoMotorics in 2017 with the headset in mind. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in 2021 that Primax would supply the eye tracking modules, and that they support iris detection.
