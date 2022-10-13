Read full article on original website
247Sports
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
gojsutigers.com
Bowling Finishes Sixth At Tulane Event
HARAHAN, La. – The Jackson State University bowling team posted a sixth-place finish in Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane. Sunday's final day of competition saw Jackson State defeat UAB 4-1 (222-171, 175-173, 194-201, 206-187, 214-180) and host #17 Tulane 4-2 (159-168, 190-176, 192-211, 223-210, 193-183, 168-166) to advance to the fifth-place game. In the finale, JSU lost 4-0 to #4-ranked Sam Houston St. (176-206, 147-198, 176-234, 197-222).
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Hosts FAMU in SWAC Title Rematch
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team hosted Florida A&M Friday evening in a championship rematch at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. The Tigers fell, 3-1, after sealing an exhilarating first set. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Florida A&M (10-11, 7-0 SWAC) got off to a 6-0 lead...
gojsutigers.com
Tigers Grab an Early Lead to Defeat Bethune-Cookman
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team was able to find its momentum again after taking the first two sets and dropping the third. The Tigers rallied back to defeat Bethune 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16) Sunday afternoon at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
gojsutigers.com
Bowling Beats Two Nationally Ranked Teams, Posts Three Saturday Wins At Tulane
HARAHAN, La. – The Jackson State University bowling team had another impressive day at the Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane. Competing in the traditional format on Saturday, the Lady Tigers began the day defeating #4 Sam Houston St. 924-861, #24 Lincoln Memorial 877-776, and Texas Southern 932-886. JSU came up short in the final two matches on Saturday, falling to #14 Maryland Eastern Shore 983-847, and to Florida A&M 912-892.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Deion Sanders is Beyond 'HBCU Football's Culture Vultures' Understanding
Coach Prime's success and eventual decisions are beyond mainstream media's comprehension.
gojsutigers.com
Cross Country Finishes Season at Crimson Classic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.| The Jackson State University men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Crimson Classic by the University of Alabama. -Marquentin Barnes finished in 81st place with a time of 26:14.4. -Tyler Duncan followed in right behind him in 82nd place with a time of 26.15.2. -Jallah Galimah...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
BET
Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Helps Jackson State Rise Further By Helping Raise $300,000 in Scholarship Money
When she won an Emmy Award in September for her role on “Abbot Elementary,” Sheryl Lee Ralph’s acceptance speech was as much of a showstopper as her weekly performances on the show. With an operatic voice, she declared “I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs!”
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
