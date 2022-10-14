Eagles announce uniform combination for home matchup vs. Cowboys in Week 6

The Eagles announced their uniform combination for the Week 6 showdown against Dallas, and the team went with the winning formula.

This season, Philadelphia is 3-0 when wearing the midnight green-on-white jersey combination. Fans were calling for the Eagles to unveil the all-black helmet and jersey combination at Lincoln Financial Field.

The league and team announced that Philadelphia would wear the all-black combination three times during their late-season run, including Christmas Eve at Dallas.