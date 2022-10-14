Read full article on original website
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Austin Stoker, ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ & ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor best known for his role as Lt. Ethan Bishop in John Carpenter’s 1976 film Assault on Precinct 13 and Virgil in the TV mini-series Roots, has died. He was 92. Stoker passed away on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday, as confirmed by his...
A Texas mom warns 'Hocus Pocus 2' will 'unleash hell on your kids'
One mom is urging parents not to let their children watch the newly-released "Hocus Pocus 2" because the film will "unleash hell on your kids and in your home." Jamie Gooch, a mother of three living in Troy, Texas, shared a post on social media and told local news station KWTX that families should "not watch this film."
The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)
We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good
With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Bringin’ Back Christmas’ Cheesiness — We Mean Cheer! — on New ‘Spirited’ Single
We’re getting Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the same holiday film, Spirited — so of course, there had to be some cheesy new Christmas songs to come with it!. On Friday, Republic Records released the first single from the movie’s soundtrack, “Bring’ Back Christmas,” where Reynolds — who plays Clint in the film — convinces listeners to purchase real trees, not “plastic pines,” in an effort to return to the classic roots of the holiday.
Family Costume Ideas for Halloween
I absolutely adore the Halloween tradition of picking out a coordinated family costume -- whether it is homemade or store bought, your child(ren) will love the fact that everyone is involved and you will cherish the photos captured. If your child is too young to volunteer ideas of their own,...
How Halloween Ends Pays Major Respect to Halloween III: Season of the Witch
While Halloween III: Season of the Witch is considered the outlier of the Halloween franchise, it still has a number of passionate fans, which includes Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green. In fact, Green is such a proponent of the film that the credits in Halloween Ends are entirely modeled after the color scheme of the titles in Season of the Witch, which not only serves as a tribute to that film, but also reminds audiences that the two adventures have quite a few things in common, namely how they are both departures from what audiences are expecting. Halloween Ends is in theaters and on Peacock now.
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
