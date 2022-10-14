While Halloween III: Season of the Witch is considered the outlier of the Halloween franchise, it still has a number of passionate fans, which includes Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green. In fact, Green is such a proponent of the film that the credits in Halloween Ends are entirely modeled after the color scheme of the titles in Season of the Witch, which not only serves as a tribute to that film, but also reminds audiences that the two adventures have quite a few things in common, namely how they are both departures from what audiences are expecting. Halloween Ends is in theaters and on Peacock now.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO