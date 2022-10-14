Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Food, rides and Big Tex! Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -The State Fair of Texas is underway and with the fair comes new and old traditions for families and friends. News 12 met up with some families on why they came to the State Fair of Texas. “So we have little carnivals in New York and I...
KLTV
Ferris Wheel or thrill-seeking? The types of rides at the State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -At the State Fair of Texas there’s Big Tex, deep fried food, and of course, thrill seeking rides. From the slingshot, to the spinny rides, to the Ferris Wheel and everything in between, The State Fair of Texas has about 40 acres of rides covered in their 277 acre vicinity.
KLTV
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
KLTV
Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Hays, the Democratic nominee for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stopped by the KLTV studio to speak with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler. The two discussed her campaign thus far, her priorities including advocating for expanded access to healthcare for rural residents and supporting the legalization of marijuana, as well as how she sets herself apart from her opponent, Republican incumbent Sid Miller.
KLTV
Texas governor candidates break fundraising records ahead of midterm elections
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With less than a month left in the state midterm elections, all campaigns were required to turn over their financial documents to the Texas Ethics Commission. According to the financial documents, this year’s gubernatorial race has broken Texas records with more than a combined $200 million...
Comments / 0