ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Indy100

Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it

In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
intheknow.com

Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
KIDS
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
pethelpful.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS
The Independent

The world’s longest flights

Air New Zealand has announced it will launch one of the world’s longest flights in September 2022: a direct route from Auckland to New York City. Covering 8,828 miles, it will become the fourth longest commercial flight in existence.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking, direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. Some people prefer to stop in a hub such as Qatar or Dubai and stretch their legs - others thrill at the thought of getting there in one hop.Below...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy