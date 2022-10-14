Read full article on original website
My North.com
Bike 30+ Miles of Trails at Glacial Hills Pathway in Bellaire
Extend your summer mountain biking this fall in Northern Michigan with a trip along a forested Bellaire pathway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
ahealthiermichigan.org
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
fox2detroit.com
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
recordpatriot.com
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
recordpatriot.com
See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground
EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
northernexpress.com
Maybe We’ll Make It
Margo Price to talk songs, writing, and women in country music on State Theatre stage. Of the countless stages Margo Price has played, Traverse City’s State Theatre isn’t one of them…until now. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the acclaimed country musician joins the National Writers Series to discuss her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away
Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
