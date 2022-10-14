ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

My North.com

Bike 30+ Miles of Trails at Glacial Hills Pathway in Bellaire

Extend your summer mountain biking this fall in Northern Michigan with a trip along a forested Bellaire pathway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
BELLAIRE, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground

EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
EVART, MI
northernexpress.com

Maybe We’ll Make It

Margo Price to talk songs, writing, and women in country music on State Theatre stage. Of the countless stages Margo Price has played, Traverse City’s State Theatre isn’t one of them…until now. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the acclaimed country musician joins the National Writers Series to discuss her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary

EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
EVART, MI
9&10 News

Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away

Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

