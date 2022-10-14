Read full article on original website
NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos
An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed
The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
Trump’s DOJ dismissed victims of police killings: Biden’s must reopen their cases
There are starkly different experiences for those who encounter law enforcement in this country. There are those who stand with, or even above the law — people who routinely evade accountability, who leave these encounters unscathed. Then there are Black people. It has been six years since my brother,...
Seven Men From Ohio And Pennsylvania Charged In Fentanyl Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania have been charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy, and each face up to life in prison. Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Lebanon-Express
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Vox
The FBI’s murder rate mystery
The number of murders rose nationally in 2021, according to new data released by the FBI on Wednesday. If the FBI’s estimate is accurate, it would mean there were more murders in the US in 2021 than any year since 1994, with the highest murder rate since 1996. But that’s a big “if.” After a change in the FBI’s reporting system, nearly half of law enforcement agencies nationwide didn’t report a full year’s worth of data on crimes in their jurisdiction for 2021.
Jury Convicts Ex-FBI Agent of Bribery, Conspiracy in Armenian Organized Crime Scheme — But Lets Him Keep House near Lake Tahoe
A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former FBI agent of conspiracy and bribery charges for passing law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with admitted ties to an international organized crime syndicate. Babak Broumand, 56, was jailed after the verdict was read in downtown Los Angeles, though jurors gave...
417 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 900 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 417 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
Lebanon-Express
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young,...
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
Lebanon-Express
Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico
Venezuelan migrants were turned back to Mexico at several points along the United States border with that country Thursday. The returns are part of the plan announced Wednesday by the U.S. and Mexican governments, under which the White House will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who pre-register for the program and arrive by air. Mexico, on the other hand, will receive expelled Venezuelans who cross irregularly by land. "We were already in the United States, and it turns out that now they sent us to Tijuana, Mexico," said Venezuelan migrant Edward Pimentel outside a Tijuana convenience store. "Our dream is the American dream, we wanted to go to the United States." Enderson Pinilla, another Venezuelan migrant, who was also returned to Mexico, said it should not apply to them because they turned themselves in to US authorities on October 9 after crossing to El Paso, Texas, days before the new regulation went into effect. More than seven million people are estimated to have fled in search of a better life due to the political and economic crisis sweeping Venezuela. Many remained in Latin American countries, but arrivals to the United States spiked this year and making Venezuelans the second nationality with the most interceptions at the border following Mexicans. In an attempt to curb arrivals, the Biden administration announced the program Wednesday. The program penalizes illegal border crossers and encourages legal arrivals, similar to a plan that was implemented for Ukrainians after February's Russian invasion. Many see it as a means to sending a message to dissuade migrants to abandon their attempt to come to the United States due to the fact that they will no longer be able to enter the country. AP Video shot by Jordi Lebrija.
Kamala Harris campaigns for Michigan Gov. Whitmer in potential preview of Democrat presidential primary
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit to campaign for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is seeking reelection against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon.
Brooke Jenkins, S.F. judges fight over jail plan for drug dealers
Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
NOLA.com
Longtime New Orleans Municipal Court judge faces challenge; open seat up for grabs
New Orleans voters will decide this fall whether to replace one longtime Municipal and Traffic Court judge and who should succeed another. In Division D, sitting Judge Mark Shea is facing a challenge from former prosecutor Derek Russ. In Division E, former assistant city attorney Geoffrey Gates and defense lawyer Bobbie Smith are vying to replace retiring Judge Sean Early.
grid.news
The Halloween ‘rainbow fentanyl’ scare is mostly a get out the vote effort by politicians
The news: Repeated Drug Enforcement Agency warnings about brightly colored “rainbow” fentanyl in the illicit drug market have turned into misguided warnings about poisoned candy buckets ahead of Halloween. In late August, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram warned of “a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction among...
