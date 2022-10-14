ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

The FBI’s murder rate mystery

The number of murders rose nationally in 2021, according to new data released by the FBI on Wednesday. If the FBI’s estimate is accurate, it would mean there were more murders in the US in 2021 than any year since 1994, with the highest murder rate since 1996. But that’s a big “if.” After a change in the FBI’s reporting system, nearly half of law enforcement agencies nationwide didn’t report a full year’s worth of data on crimes in their jurisdiction for 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lebanon-Express

Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young,...
INDIANA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Venezuelan migrants were turned back to Mexico at several points along the United States border with that country Thursday. The returns are part of the plan announced Wednesday by the U.S. and Mexican governments, under which the White House will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who pre-register for the program and arrive by air. Mexico, on the other hand, will receive expelled Venezuelans who cross irregularly by land. "We were already in the United States, and it turns out that now they sent us to Tijuana, Mexico," said Venezuelan migrant Edward Pimentel outside a Tijuana convenience store. "Our dream is the American dream, we wanted to go to the United States." Enderson Pinilla, another Venezuelan migrant, who was also returned to Mexico, said it should not apply to them because they turned themselves in to US authorities on October 9 after crossing to El Paso, Texas, days before the new regulation went into effect. More than seven million people are estimated to have fled in search of a better life due to the political and economic crisis sweeping Venezuela. Many remained in Latin American countries, but arrivals to the United States spiked this year and making Venezuelans the second nationality with the most interceptions at the border following Mexicans. In an attempt to curb arrivals, the Biden administration announced the program Wednesday. The program penalizes illegal border crossers and encourages legal arrivals, similar to a plan that was implemented for Ukrainians after February's Russian invasion. Many see it as a means to sending a message to dissuade migrants to abandon their attempt to come to the United States due to the fact that they will no longer be able to enter the country. AP Video shot by Jordi Lebrija.
IMMIGRATION
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins, S.F. judges fight over jail plan for drug dealers

Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Longtime New Orleans Municipal Court judge faces challenge; open seat up for grabs

New Orleans voters will decide this fall whether to replace one longtime Municipal and Traffic Court judge and who should succeed another. In Division D, sitting Judge Mark Shea is facing a challenge from former prosecutor Derek Russ. In Division E, former assistant city attorney Geoffrey Gates and defense lawyer Bobbie Smith are vying to replace retiring Judge Sean Early.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy