Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins Talks Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins has found his groove. His rookie season featured plenty of ups and downs, which is expected when you throw a young player into the fire. Yet five weeks into year No. 2 Collins has steadied himself, cementing his place in the Cardinals front seven as an inside linebacker.
SEATTLE, WA

