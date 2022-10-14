Read full article on original website
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Centre Daily
Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay
Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.
Yardbarker
Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players
The Indiana Pacers are waiving guards Eli Brooks and Tevin Brown as well as forward Jermaine Samuels, a league source tells AllPacers. The Pacers signed the trio on Friday in order to obtain their G League rights. If the three players play in the G League this season, they will be on Indiana's G League affiliate team — the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers waive veteran guard Langston Galloway
The Indiana Pacers announced over the weekend that they have waived guard Langston Galloway. Galloway, a 30-year old guard, spent all of training camp and preseason with the Pacers. He was a helpful veteran for Indiana's younger ball handlers, and he played in three of the Pacers preseason games as other backcourt players dealt with injuries.
This Hawks-Hornets-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Building an NBA team is not an exact science. It requires balancing an almost immeasurable number of variables. Sure, there’s a blueprint: land a star, get him a co-star and surround them with players who complement them. On the other hand, that’s easier said than done. For example,...
