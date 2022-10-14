Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 4 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game four of the American League Division Series Sunday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Yankees are benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting rookie Oswaldo Cabrera in his place in Sunday's elimination game. Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole will each take the mound. The Guardians lead the ALDS 2-1 and can clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series with a win Sunday.
Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Boone woke up with an idea: Drop Aaron Judge. New York's manager moved the AL home run king out of the leadoff spot and into the No. 2 hole for Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Saturday as the Yankees try to break Judge out of his postseason slump.
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick. The Guardians prevailed...
Dodgers starting Gavin Lux at second base in Saturday's Game 4 NLDS matchup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Lux will man second base after Max Muncy was shifted to third, Justin Turner was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Will Smith was positioned at catcher, and Austin Barnes was rested.
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
Jose Trevino in Yankees' ALDS Game 4 lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. Our models project Trevino for 1.0...
Kyle Higashioka sitting ALDS Game 4 for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. In 4 plate appearances this postseason,...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes Aaron Judge change following his brutal start to ALDS vs. Guardians
Aaron Boone didn’t have much of a choice. Leave his struggling slugger, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, at the leadoff spot, or drop him down in the order in the hopes that it sparks a hot streak? Boone opted for the latter move ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic has the details.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Jarred Kelenic in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Kelenic is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Kelenic for 0.4...
Gabriel Arias in ALDS Game 3 lineup for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Arias is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Luis Severino. Our models project Arias for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees in Saturday's Game 3 ALDS lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's Game Three American League Division Series lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Higashioka will take over catching duties after Jose Trevino was benched against Cleveland's right-hander Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
Guardians Release Lineup Ahead Of ALDS Game Four Vs. Yankees
Cleveland will send out the exact same lineup that they went with in game three. Josh Naylor is still at the designated hitter dealing with that sore ankle as Gabriel Arias gets the start at first. Arias was a big piece to Cleveland's win in game three as he hit...
San Diego's Josh Bell receives Saturday off
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bell will take a seat after Brandon Drury was chosen as San Diego's designated hitter against left-hander Tyler Anderson. In 19 postseason at-bats this season, Bell...
Michael Thomas (toe) out for Saints in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thomas will miss his third game after he was unable to participate in this week's practices with a toe injury. Expect Marquez Callaway to play an increased role against a Bengals' secondary allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
