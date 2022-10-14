ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate protesters throw soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399zyG_0iZ48l7X00

( The Hill ) – Climate protesters threw soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall on Friday in protest of fossil fuel extraction.

The painting, which is covered in glass, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the Associated Press . Police officers have since un-glued the two protesters and arrested them for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

The two protesters were with Just Stop Oil, an organization demanding that the government in the United Kingdom end all new oil and gas extraction.

“What is worth more — art or life?” one of the protesters said while glued to the wall on Friday. “Is it worth more than food, worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis,” the protester added. “Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing. Millions of people are dying in monsoons, wildfires and severe drought. We cannot afford new oil and gas. It’s going to take everything we know and love.”

The group has previously targeted artwork and museums in its protests, gluing themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery earlier this year, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup

Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Moment Just Stop Oil protesters throw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece

Just Stop Oil protesters have thrown tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery.In shocking footage shared by the group, two activists can be seen standing close to the masterpiece, worth £72.5m, before launching the soup over it.A number of gasps can be heard in the background as someone calls for security.“What is worth more? Art, or life?” one of the protesters shouts.“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and our people?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil protesters throw soup over Van Gogh’s £72m Sunflowers masterpieceBoy, 11, rescued after being trapped under rubble for six hours amid Russian shellingMartin Lewis urges government ‘to get a grip on the economy’ as he wins NTA
PROTESTS
E! News

Protestors Arrested for Throwing Soup on Van Gogh's Iconic Sunflowers Painting at National Gallery

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Hosts Adorable Painting Party for True & Her Cousins. This painting faced an unexpected dash of color. Two protestors were arrested in London on Oct. 13 after throwing soup at Van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting located in the National Gallery. After arriving at the gallery, in addition to throwing the food on the artwork, according to Metropolitan police, the protestors also "glued themselves to a wall" before they were "un-glued and taken into custody."
VISUAL ART
Mashed

Why A Legendary Van Gogh Painting Was Attacked With Tomato Soup

Quick, let's play a little word association game. We say "famous painting" and also "tomato soup" and you say ... "Andy Warhol," right? The godfather of pop art may be best known for the series of soup cans he painted which, in retrospect, reveal that Campbell's used to have a far more exciting product line 60 years ago than it does today. (Whatever happened to Pepper Pot, Chili Bean, Cream of Asparagus, and Scotch Broth, anyway?) Warhol's iconic tomato soup painting, in particular, seems to encapsulate the entire 1960s art scene.
VISUAL ART
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy