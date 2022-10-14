Read full article on original website
World Health Organization
Towards stronger food safety systems and global cooperation
Towards stronger food safety systems and global cooperation. Today WHO launches the WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022-2030, adopted by Member States at the 75th Session of the World Health Assembly - Resolution WHA75(22). The launch marks a milestone in WHO work to promote health, keep the world safe and protect the vulnerable.
bitpinas.com
Digital Pilipinas Festival Headlines PH Fintech Fest 2022
Kicking off on the same date as the upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival, which is also organized by Digital Pilipina, Digital Pilipinas Festival (DPF) is set to happen on October 17 to 21, 2022 as it gears towards an anti-fragile system in the country. The event will jump-start a month-long celebration of digital adoption in the ASEAN region.
fashionunited.com
Peregrine commits to sourcing 100 percent of its wool from regenerative farms
British heritage knitwear brand Peregrine has announced that it is planning to transition to 100 percent regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. Peregrine, which has been manufacturing knitwear in England for more than 220 years, sourcing wool from British farmers for over eight generations, is committing...
agritechtomorrow.com
Sustainable Agri-tech Startup Vitæ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Its 100% Autonomous Home Smart Gardening System
The British company’s Vitæ Halo is an innovative indoor herb garden that allows you to grow fresh and organic plants directly from the comfort of your home. London, UK — 12 October 2022 — Vitæ, the award-winning company that aims to reinvent urban agriculture, is launching the Vitæ Halo, an innovative indoor herb garden that grows fresh, tasteful herbs whenever or wherever you need them. The British company, founded in 2020, offers a product made from 100% bio plastic, that uses 90% less water than soil-based agriculture, with 100% organic seeds and nutrients. With the Vitæ Halo Indoor Garden, Vitæ makes growing your own food easier, more sustainable, entirely autonomous, and unlike traditional gardening. The company is launching an IndieGogo campaign on 31st October 2022, with the goal to build bigger and more refined units which can be used domestically and commercially in urban spaces.
moderncampground.com
Canadian Tourism Ministers Collaborate to Support Canadian Tourism Industry
Tourism ministers at federal, provincial, and territorial levels met in person in Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada), for the annual Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers (CCTM) meeting. According to a release, Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia Minister of...
techaiapp.com
Tata Power’s IT infrastructure hit by cyber attack
India’s largest integrated power company, Tata Power Company Limited, has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack. The Mumbai-based electric utility company, part of the Tata Group conglomerate, said that the attack has impacted some of its IT systems. The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the...
How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects
People are becoming more environmentally conscious and want to use systems and services that don't damage the environment. Recently, there has been increased interest in launching initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases. The easily trackable nature of distributed ledgers can help ensure that corporations stick to greener initiatives, whether carbon credits or using sustainable materials. Bitcoin, the protocol that introduced the masses to blockchain technology, has a negative reputation among environmentalists due to the belief that it requires a tremendous amount of energy.
SpaceNews.com
Merging Earth observation remains messy, time-consuming
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – In spite of progress, different Earth observation systems cannot exchange information easily. “The way we are interoperable today is messy and time-consuming and annoying to the end user,” David Gauthier, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Source Commercial & Business Operations Group director, said Oct. 14 at the MilSat Symposium here.
‘Enough to feed a family of four’: Kenyans embrace urban farming as food worries rise
Facing supply shortages, price hikes and the prevalent use of dangerous pesticides, city-dwellers are turning to homegrown food
Book and Pay Experience Transforming Global Logistics
For freight, logistics, for the middle mile all the way through to the last mile, we might say there are two epochs — BP and AP — before pandemic and after pandemic. Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber told Karen Webster in an interview that before 2020 “many people may not have even known what a supply chain was,’ he said of the $20 trillion industry. “Until it broke.”
food-safety.com
Industry Handbook for Safe Processing of Nuts: An Ever-Evolving Resource to Meet the Needs of a Complex Industry
It can be mind-boggling to think about the changes that have taken place in standards, equipment, tools, research, technology, and training in the food industry during just the past decade, let alone since 1939 when the Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) was founded. To help our members and the nut industry as a whole continue to adapt and innovate, PTNPA conducts an annual Technical Forum focused on today's most pressing challenges, expectations, and potential solutions. It includes everything from supply chain disruptions—which can occur anywhere along the path of growing, processing, testing, packaging, storing, and shipping—and geopolitical influence on import and export markets to ingredient shortages, labeling accuracy, allergen management, and even the security of food facilities. To put it mildly, it is a complex system.
Expro Wins Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development Offshore Award
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Leading energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) announced it won the Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development Offshore award for its CENTRI-FI™ technology at the 2022 World Oil Awards in Houston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005424/en/ Expro’s Chief Operating Officer Alistair Geddes (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
Global Database Provides a Quantitative Snapshot of the Human Impact on the Planet
If you’re in a major city nearly anywhere in the world, it is likely quite easy to grab a cheap hamburger from a nearby fast-food restaurant. But what you may not realize is that the meat in that inexpensive burger can actually illustrate a grand narrative about how humans have shaped the planet. From the land used to raise cattle for beef consumption, to the water used to feed those cattle, to the fuel used to transport the beef all over the world, the human progress that enables us to easily buy a burger—and, for that matter, hop on a plane, charge our phones, and take part in the multitude of activities that make up our everyday experiences—has changed the biosphere.
worldcoffeeportal.com
KeepCup launches first fully sealed cup as sustainable product demand soars
KeepCup Helix, a new twist on reuse | Photo credit: KeepCup. KeepCup is offering 10% off B2B orders placed before the end of October, 2022. The meteoric rise of reusable cups took a downturn during the pandemic. But as consumer demand for sustainable products surges, KeepCup is once again helping coffee shops embrace reuse and inspire positive change.
